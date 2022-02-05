From “A Deprecation” Private Devotions (ca. 1626)

LORD, Thou knowest, and canst, and willest the good, of my soul.

Miserable man am I; I neither know, nor can, nor, as I ought,

will it. Thou, O Lord, I beseech Thee, in Thine ineffable affection,

so order concerning me, and so dispose, as Thou knowest to be most pleasing

to Thee, and most good for me, [Thine art] goodness, grace; love, kindness;

benignity, gentleness, consideration; forbearance, long sufferings;

much pity, great pity; mercies, multitude of mercies, yearnings of mercies;

kind yearnings, deep yearnings; in passing over,

in overlooking, in disregarding;

many seasons, many years;

[punishing] unwillingly, not willingly;

not to the full,

not correspondently,

in wrath remembering mercy,

repenting of the evil,

compensating doubly,

ready to pardon,

to be reconciled,

to be appeased.

Lancelot Andrewes (1555-1626) was Bishop of Chichester and Winchester, one of the most influential scholars and church leaders of his day. He was one of the principal translators of the Authorized “King James” Version of the Bible, and a widely admired preacher. His Private Devotions were published posthumously in 1646, and are considered one of the greatest devotional works of his age. He is commemorated on September 26 on the calendar of several Anglican churches.