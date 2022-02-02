People & Places: February 2, 2022

Appointments

The Rev. Kevin Beesley is priest in charge of St. John’s, Newport, R.I.

Ms. Sandra Beld is the Diocese of Tennessee’s diocesan administrator.

The Rev. Dr. Andrew Benko is dean of formation for the Diocese of Texas’ Iona School of Ministry.

The Rev. Canon Alan D. Bentrup is rector of St. Martin’s in the Fields, Keller, Texas.

The Rev. David Beresford is interim rector of St. Martha’s, Bethany Beach, Del.

The Rev. Elizabeth Berman is rector of Holy Nativity, Honolulu.

The Rev. Canon Jose Juan Bernal is rector of St. Cornelius,’ Dodge City, Kan.

The Rev. Will Berry is priest in charge of Resurrection, Nicholasville, Ky.

The Rev. Dr. Stephen G. Clifton is rector of St. James House of Prayer, Tampa, Fla.

Canon Easton Davis is the Diocese of Atlanta’s canon for communication and digital evangelism.

The Rev. Luke Fodor is priest in charge of Grace, Randolph, N.Y.

The Rev. Edward F.P. Gibbons is rector of Epiphany, Cape Coral, Fla.

The Rev. Joshua Hill is rector of St. Alban’s, Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

The Rev. J. Robert Honeychurch is interim rector of St. Wilfrid of York, Huntington Beach, Calif.

The Very Rev. David Hodges is rector of St. Peter’s, LaDue, Mo.

The Rev. AnnaMarie Hoos is associate rector of Epiphany, San Carlos, Calif.

The Rev. Clark Hubbard is interim rector of Holy Cross, Trussville, Ala.

Mr. Robert Jerger is lay missioner at St. Clare’s, Tyler, Texas.

The Rev. Kathy Kelly is priest in charge of Resurrection, Spokane Valley, Wash.

The Rev. Palmer Kennedy is chaplain of Porter-Gaud School, Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. Lauren Banks Killelea is assistant rector of Christ Church, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Francis King is priest in charge of St. Matthias’, Asheville, N.C.

The Rev. Kyrie Kim as the Diocese of New York’s missioner for Asian ministries and pastor of Metropolitan New York Japanese Ministry and Korean Ministry.

The Rev. Rick Matters is vicar of St. Paul’s, Kennewick, Wash.

The Rev. Colin Matthewson is rector of St. Matthew’s, National City, Calif.

Ms. Shantelle Maxwell is the Diocese of Southeast Florida’s communications director.

The Rev. Dr. Charles Mayer is priest in charge of St. Paul’s on the Hill and Trinity Church, Ossining, N.Y.

Ms. Caroline McCall is the Diocese of Spokane’s canon for congregational development.

Ms. Lindsey Nickel is communications director of the Diocese of Southwest Florida.

The Rev. Brent Norris is rector of St. Paul’s, Foley, Ala.

The Rev. Sarah Odderstol is rector of Grace, Silver Spring, Md.

The Rev. Canon Linda Potter is interim rector of St. Gabriel’s, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Jonathan Pucik is vicar of Galloway Memorial, Elkin, N.C.

The Rev. Dr. Dominique A. Robinson is John E. Hines Assistant Professor of Preaching at Seminary of the Southwest, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Oscar Rozo is priest in charge of Epiphany, Newtown, N.C.

The Rev. Carl Ruttan is interim rector of St. Philip’s, Columbus, Ohio.

The Rev. Dr. William Sachs is interim rector of St. Stephen’s, Culpeper, Va.

The Rev. Walter “Burl” Salmon is rector of the Falls Church, Falls Church, Va.

The Rev. Holladay Sanderson is vicar of St. Mark’s, Moscow, Idaho.

The Rev. Kristin Saylor is rector of St. Lawrence, Libertyville, Ill.

Retirements

The Rev. Carol Blaine as interim vicar of St. Boniface, Comfort, Texas

Canon Bonnie Burgess as the Diocese of Atlanta’s canon for finance and administration.

The Rev. Jo-Anne Campo as supply priest at St. Andrew’s, Hartsdale, N.Y.

The Rev. Joseph Campo as rector of St. John’s and St. Paul’s, South Salem, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon David Lee Carlson as canon missioner of the Diocese of New York’s Delaware Catskill Regional Ministry.

The Rev. Dr. Catherine Collier as associate rector of Christ Church, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Rev. J. Cooper Conway as priest in charge of Trinity and St. Paul’s on the Hill, Ossining, N.Y.

The Rev. Bob Coon as assistant priest at St. Francis in the Fields, Louisville, Ky.

The Rev. Rebecca Debow as associate rector of St. Luke’s, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Jeff Kohn as rector of St. James, Monterey, Calif.

The Rev. Charles Kramer as rector of St. James’, Hyde Park, N.Y.

The Rev. Peter Lam as priest in charge of Holy Spirit, Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Rev. Shannon Leach as rector of Grace in the Desert, Las Vegas.

The Rev. Christy Shain-Hendricks as rector of Ascension and Holy Trinity, Pueblo, Colo.

The Rev. Susan Sica as rector of St. Gregory’s, Parsippany, N.J.

The Rev. Margaret Sullivan as priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Walden, and St. Francis of Assisi, Montgomery, N.Y.

The Rev. Masud Ibn Syedullah, TSSF, as vicar of St. Paul’s and Trinity, Tivoli, N.Y.

The Rev. J. Barry Vaughn as rector of Christ Church, Las Vegas.

The Rev. Roger Walker as priest in charge of Holy Trinity, Brandenburg, Ky.

The Rev. Carol Walton as priest in charge of St. Timothy’s, Henderson, Nev.

The Rev. F. Allen Weatherholt as rector of St. Thomas, Hancock, Md.

The Rev. Gretchen Weller as priest in partnership with St. Alban’s, Morehead, Ky.