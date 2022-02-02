New: 2/13 TLC Online

The February 13 Architecture and Music issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover showcases the recently renovated Christ Church Cathedral in Hartford, Connecticut, and architect Duo Dickinson lovingly describes the reinvention of the 1827 building.

In the news, Kirk Petersen reports on the spirited online debate of the Executive Council, which voted to add racial and ethnic data to the annual parochial report. The council also learned that backup plans are being developed for General Convention, in case the pandemic interferes again with the in-person gathering planned for Baltimore.

In international news, Jesse Masai reports on sexual misconduct charges in Kenya, and Mark Michael describes a proposal to expand the role of the global Anglican Communion in choosing the next Archbishop of Canterbury.

Masai also traces the history and activism of the All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi, Kenya, where 14 clergy minister to the active congregation.

Longtime General Theological Seminary professor and ecumenist J. Robert Wright passed away in January, and one of his former students, John Bauerschmidt, celebrates the life and career of Father Wright.

Stewart Clem describes the how architecture can help Christians thrive in sacred spaces, and Joey Royal adds to the music portion of the issue’s theme with a tribute to Mark Heard, the late Christian songwriter.

All this plus more news, book reviews, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Racial and Ethnic Data Added to Parochial Report

By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

All Saints’ Cathedral, Nairobi: From Imperial Symbol

to Haven for Justice | By Jesse Masai

Father J. Robert Wright of GTS: A Tribute

By John Bauerschmidt

By John Bauerschmidt

A Cathedral for the 21st Century | By Duo Dickinson

The Confessions of Mark Heard | By Joey Royal

ETHICS

Building for Humans: A Primer on Christian Architecture

By Stewart Clem

BOOKS

The Artist and the Eternal City

Review by Ben Lima

Victorian Stained Glass | Review by Stephen Platten

CULTURE

Spiderman and Redemption | Review by Leonard Freeman

Unfolding Mystery: St. John the Divine’s Barberini Tapestries

By Dennis Raverty

OTHER DEPARTMENTS