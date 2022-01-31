Church Sues Oregon City Over Homeless Ministry

By Neva Rae Rox

Correspondent

On January 28, the Diocese of Oregon and St. Timothy’s filed a lawsuit “challenging the constitutionality of an ordinance adopted by the Brookings City Council that restricts St. Timothy’s longstanding practice of serving free meals to people in need from their church property.”

The lawsuit escalates a dispute TLC reported on in December, after residents of the small coastal city complained that “vagrants have caused significant problems in the community including but not limited to, criminal trespassing, theft, harassment, possession of drugs, littering (trash and drug paraphernalia), disorderly conduct, physical altercation, and even child neglect.”

In response, the City Council approved an ordinance limiting churches in residential zones to serving no more than two free meals per week.

According to a Diocesan release, “The Episcopal Diocese of Oregon and St. Timothy’s are now asking a federal court in Oregon to declare the ordinance invalid. They also want the court to bar any future attempt to enforce the ordinance against the church.”

“Today the diocese filed a complaint to the federal courts against the City of Brookings with St. Timothy’s and the Rev. Bernie Lindley,” Bishop Diane Akiyama stated in a letter to the Diocese. “The diocese and I fully support the faithful service St. Timothy’s provides with their feeding and hospitality ministry to the community, despite the targeted pressure from the Brookings City Council to restrict or end that ministry. This includes the City’s ordinance for Benevolent Meal Servicing permit that was enacted in October 2021.”

According to the release, “St. Timothy’s has refused to apply for the permit because of the limit on meal service. The restrictions imposed by the City target and interfere with the congregation’s free expression of their Christian faith which calls them to serve others in need.”