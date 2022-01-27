Ordained Ministers in Liturgy and Life

By H. Boone Porter

While many of you are reading this issue of this magazine, your columnist will be in San Antonio, Texas, attending the annual meeting of the North American Academy for Liturgy, the professional organization of American and Canadian liturgiologists. Within the Academy, it is my present responsibility to coordinate the group which specializes in questions relating to the ministry and holy orders. One topic which we expect to discuss is the role of deacons.

Persons interested in liturgy have generally encouraged a fuller restoration of the order of deacons. This has been in part (but only in part) because deacons make better liturgy. With a reasonable amount of planning, a second clergyman in the chancel, with different vestments and a role distinctly different from that of the priest, almost inevitably brings about a more dramatic movement of the service. In traditional Chirstian liturgy, the role of the deacon has been understood not only to assist and help the presiding priest or bishop, but also to enhance and give solemnity to the rite.

At this point in the discussion, someone inevitably asks, “But what can a deacon do that a lay person can’t do?”

If this is a serious question, then it should be asked first of all at the top. “What can a bishop do that a lay person can’t do?” What is the answer to that? An average bishop on an average day may get up, read morning prayer, eat breakfast, and go to his office and answer mail, receive calls, etc. He may have a luncheon meeting with someone, and perhaps in the afternoon have one or more conferences or attend the meeting of a committee or board. If he is fortunate, he can spend the evening with his family. Often, he may instead have to spend the evening with the vestry of a troubled parish, or spend it on the road going to a place where he has an early engagement the next morning. Obviously, laymen can also do any of these things. In some particular cases, certain lay persons might do them better.

Does this mean that bishops are not doing what they are supposed to do? Far from it. A bishop is ordained and consecrated primarily to preach the Gospel and to unify, lead, and oversee the church. He seeks to do these things by many means. Saying his prayers, leading an exemplary personal life, performing administrative duties, presiding at meetings, and talking with a great variety of people are some of the many things that he necessarily does as leader of the church. It is because we have leaders consecrated in the apostolic succession that they are entrusted with the authoritative and sacred actions of baptism, eucharist, absolution, and other sacraments. The few unique functions of a bishop — to confirm, to consecrate chrism, to ordain, to consecrate new churches — these all belong to the bishop because he is the authoritative spokesman of the church, not vice versa. After all, confirmation could be administered by priests, as in Eastern Orthodoxy. A handful of bishops would be quite sufficient to consecrate chrism, ordain, and hallow the few new churches built each year by Anglicans in North America. In fact, each diocese employs a bishop primarily, not to do the unique things he alone can do sacramentally, but to be a leader of the church.

If we turn to the priesthood, it is true that we often think of priests as being ordained primarily in order to administer sacraments. Yet historically, there is no doubt that the primary purpose of the ministers of this order is to serve as colleagues, associates, and councillors of the bishop in the governance of the diocese. Because priests are the bishop’s ordained associates, they share with him in the privilege of baptizing, celebrating the eucharist, and so forth.

What is a deacon really ordained for? This is a harder question. Bishops and priests are officers in the church with responsibilities comparable to those of officers in all sorts of secular organizations. We can understand that. Deacons are different. Their role is a uniquely Christian one, with no exact secular counterpart. Their primary mandate, some of us believe, is to give sacramental embodiment to our Lord’s teaching that the greatest shall be the servant of all, and to lead the church as a whole in implementing this teaching. To the secular world, this does not, and can not, make sense. Even for us Christians, it is not easily understood.

It is because the deacon serves, because he visits the poor, the aged, and the prisoners, because his ministry is uniquely associated with Jesus, because of this, the deacon is the specially suited person to proclaim the words of Jesus in the Gospel, to pray for those in need, and to handle that cup of the New Covenant which is the sign of shared suffering and sacrifice.

In other words, the three ordained orders of the church, the episcopate, the priesthood or presbyterate, and the diaconate, all have traditional functions in the liturgy which express the reality of their active ministry in the church and in the world. From a materialist point of view, we could have a much more beautiful liturgy if it were carried out by a troupe of professional actors, with their trained knowledge of speech, posture, and gesture. (Such artists do, indeed, have much to teach the church about communication.) The liturgy, however, is not a pageant or play to be acted out on a stage. It is to be worship in spirit and in truth. Those who take the leading roles must be carrying out real-life parts. What we do in church on Sunday morning is supposed to reflect our lives the rest of the week, and our daily lives are supposed to reflect our worship. This is true for every Christian. Part of the meaning of ordination, however, is that the ordained minister is to reflect this in a direct, evident, and explicit way. When it ceases to be so, the reality of the liturgy is eroded, and it ceases to be believable. This topic may require more thought than we usually give to it.

Changing the subject abruptly, those who are planning ahead for Lent and Easter will be glad to know that a very attractive new resource is available for Easter Eve. The Great Vigil of Easter: A Commentary, a booklet published by the Associated Parishes, is illustrated by distinguished Episcopal artist Allan Rohan Crite.

The Rev. Dr. H. Boone Porter was editor of The Living Church from 1977 to 1990. This article was first published in our January 9, 1977 issue.