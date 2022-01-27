By H. Boone Porter

Lent is now upon us. Its observance is supposed to be sufficiently consistent and sufficiently lengthy so that no churchgoer will fail to feel its spirit, or fail to befit by this time of cleansing, purification, and renewal. On the other hand, it is not supposed to be a time of unmitigated drabness. The Lenten liturgy, thoughtfully performed, has its own movement, interest, and drama. One distinctive point within Lent is the Fourth Sunday, sometimes known as Mid-Lent Sunday, or Mothering Sunday, which will be March 20 this year.

Ever since medieval times, this has been viewed as a moment of pause in the austerity of the season, a day to remind ourselves that the purpose of Lent is ultimately not sorrow for our sins, but the attaining of the glory that is to be revealed. To some extent, it marks a change in emphasis between the first part of Lent, when we think mainly of repentance, and the second part of Lent, when our attention shifts to the crucifixion of our Lord.

In the eucharistic lectionary as we have had it in the past, the Gospel has been St. John’s account of the miraculous feeding — a story of refreshment in a season of fasting. In the new three-year lectionary, this continues to be read in Year B. This year, however, being Year C, we will have the Parable of of the Prodigal Son from St. Luke. This is certainly an appropriate and important passage for Lent. In the past, we have had the charming but puzzling epistle form the fourth chapter of Galatians about Sinai, Agar, and Mother Jerusalem. The new lectionary for the main service on the Fourth Sunday of Lent provides, on successive years, passages which also speak of deliverance and renewal. This year, we have St. Paul’s stirring words, from II Corinthians 4, on being made a new creation in Christ — an excellent choice Those of us who value the customs of hte past will be pleased to find that the passage about Agar still appears in the alternative daily office lectionary for use in private recitation or in church where morning or evening prayer are used as additional secondary services.

Mid-Lent Sunday has had curious associations connected with it. In England it was formerly a time to eat “simnel cake,” a cake or plum pudding made of “simnel” or fine flour— a special treat during the season of fasting. The old term “Mothering Sunday” has been interpreted in various ways and in some parts of England this day, like Mother’s Day in the U.S., is a time to visit mothers and grandmothers. The theme of motherhood presumably was first suggested by the reference to Jerusalem as our mother in the Epistle. Also on many years, including this year, it is close to the Feast of the Annunciation. This is perhaps a more useful approach to the mothering theme on years when it is applicable.

Whether the old lectionary is used or the new, the traditional hymns for this Sunday relating to Jerusalem are still recommended. Number 585, “Jerusalem, my happy home, “ with its reference to Our Lady in verse 4, fits in very well this year if the preacher is directing the attention of the congregation to the Annunciation. Number 587, “Light’s abode celestial Salem,” (using, let us say, verses 1, 4, 5, and 6) is a fine expression of the theme of renewed creation, and numbers 317, “A message came to a maiden young,” and 477, “God himself is with us,” both relate to the Annunciation, and 477 also expresses the theme of renewed creation.

At all seasons of the year, a major need in all of our parishes is for a clearer and fuller understanding of what the Holy Eucharist on Sunday is supposed to mean, and how that meaning is to be expressed and carried out. Two decades ago, many of us remember how helpful it was to use the booklet published by the Associated Parishes in explaining what the Parish Eucharist was all about. Now the Associated Parishes has just brought out a new and completely rewritten booklet entitled Parish Eucharist. While including much material pertinent to any of the eucharistic rites now in use within the Episcopal Church, it is most directly related to the first or second rite in the Proposed Prayer Book.

The Rev. Dr. H. Boone Porter was editor of The Living Church from 1977 to 1990. This article was first published in our March 6,1977 issue.