People & Places: January 26, 2022

Appointments

The Rev. Laurie Anzilotti is vicar of St. Francis, Eureka, Mo.

The Rev. Dr. Andrew Armond is curate of Trinity, Longview, Texas.

The Rev. Mike Ballard is vicar of Immanuel, Bay Minette, Ala.

The Rev. Shelly Banner is priest in charge of St. James, Pulaski, N.Y.

The Rev. E. Tom Barrington is interim priest at St. Paul’s, Holyoke, Mass.

The Rev. Brian Barry is long-term supply priest at St. Thomas, Bellerose, N.Y.

The Rev. Bill Barton is rector of St. Andrew’s and St. Cyprian’s, Darien, Ga.

The Rev. Christian Basel is curate of St. Michael and All Angels, Dallas.

The Rev. Michelle Boomgaard is priest in charge of St. John’s, Charleston, W.Va.

The Rev. Julian Borda is curate of St. Paul’s, Waxahachie, Texas.

The Rev. Nate Bostian is senior chaplain at the Episcopal School of Dallas.

The Rev. John Boucher is priest in charge of St. Michael’s, Colonial Heights, Va.

The Rev. David Bruce is priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, New Bedford, Mass.

The Rev. Cynthia Brust is rector of Hope Church, Melbourne, Fla.

’The Rev. Julieanne Buenting is interim rector of All Souls’ Memorial, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Pierre-Henry Buisson is rector of Emmanuel, Delaplane, Va.

The Rev. Lynn Bullard is parish deacon at St. Matthew’s, Madison, N.Y.

The Rev. Tami L. Burks is interim priest at St. Thomas’, Mamaroneck. N.Y.

The Rev. Holly Burris is rector of St. John’s, Thibodaux, La.

The Rev. Steve Busch is parish deacon at St. John’s, Centreville, Va.

The Rev. Canon Stephen Carlsen is the Diocese of Oklahoma’s canon for congregational vitality.

The Rev. Jennifer Chatfield is rector of St. Edmund’s, San Marino, Calif.

The Rev. Andrew Christiansen is chaplain of Ascension Episcopal School, Lafayette, La.

The Rev. Christopher Decatur is assistant rector for young families at St. Paul’s, Westfield, N.J.

The Rev. Dr. Michael W. DeLashmutt is acting dean and president of General Theological Seminary, New York.

The Rev. Steven H. De Muth is rector of Holy Trinity, Covina, Calif.

The Rev. Maxine Dornemann is rector of St. Paul’s, Exton, Pa.

The Rev. Jo-Ann Drake is supply priest at St. Paul’s, Pawtucket, R.I.

The Rev. Edward K. Erb is rector of St. Paul’s, Wellsboro, Pa.

The Rev. Erika Essiem is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Ferguson, Mo.

The Rev. Sabeth Fitzgibbons is priest in charge of Trinity, Seattle.

The Rev. Robert Fitzpatrick is rector of Grace, Merchantville, N.J.

The Rev. Terry Gleeson is associate rector at Good Shepherd, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Shea Godwin is parish deacon at Calvary, Front Royal, Va.

The Rev. Meg Goldstein is assistant rector at Trinity, St. Charles, Mo.

The Rev. Gina Gore is supply priest at St. George’s, Newburgh, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Natalie Hall is interim rector of Redeemer, Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh.

The Rev. Marcus Halley is college chaplain and dean of spiritual and religious life at Trinity College, Hartford, Conn.

The Rev. Canon Susan Harriss is interim priest at Christ Church, Bronxville, N.Y.

The Rev. Salli Hartman is parish deacon at St. Mary’s, Colonial Beach, Va.

The Rev. Hope Welles Jernagan is interim chaplain at Rockwell House Campus Ministry, Saint Louis.

Mr. David Johnson is lay pastoral associate at Trinity, Huntington, W.V.

Mr. Uriah Johnson is campus missioner at Northeast Canterbury Ministry, Tyler, Texas.

Dr. Ronnie Johnson is president of Vorhees College, Denmark, S.C.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Elise Johnstone is rector of St. John the Baptist, Seattle.

The Rev. Abram Jones is chaplain and religion teacher at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Ridgeland, Miss.

The Rev. Corey Jones i­s associate rector of St. Luke’s, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Herbert Jones is rector of St. Thomas’, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Tyler Jones is interim priest at Christ Church Riverdale, Bronx, N.Y.

The Rev. Christopher Jubinski is rector of St. Mark’s, Westhampton Beach, N.Y.

The Rev. Jeanne Kaliszewski is rector of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukie, Ore.

The Rev. Ron Keel is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Payson, Ariz.

The Rev. Mary Keenan is assistant rector at St. Mark’s, Houston.

The Very Rev. Laurie Lewis is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Wichita, Kan.

The Rev. Donovan I. Leys is priest in charge of St. Gabriel’s, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Rev. Kristofer Lindh-Payne and the Rev. Amy Slaughter-Myers are co-rectors of St. Francis, Timonium, Md.

The Rev. Scott Lipscomb is priest in charge of St. Augustine’s, Washington

The Rev. Canon Debbie Low-Skinner is the Diocese of Los Angeles’ interim canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Bill Lupfer is priest in charge of Christ Church, Aspen, Colo.

The Rev. James Marrs Jr. is superintending presbyter of the Yankton-Santee Mission, Yankton, S.D.

The Rev. Christie Mossman is parish deacon at St. Andrew’s, Torrance, and Christ Church, Redondo Beach, Calif.

The Rev. Canon Pamela Mott is priest in charge of Grace, Bath, Maine.

The Rev. Liam Muller is rector of Good Shepherd, McKenney, and St. Luke’s, Blackstone, Va.

The Rev. Michael Muller is rector of St. Peter’s, Mountain Lakes, N.J.

The Rev. Jeffrey Nelson is rector of St. Barnabas, Denver.

The Rev. Rich Nelson is supply priest at St. Thomas, College Station, Texas

The Rev. Dn. Jenny Newman is deacon in charge of Ascension, Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Rev. Sherry Osborn is interim pastor of St. Paul’s, Vergennes, Vt.

The Rev. Lance Ousley is rector of Emmanuel, Houston.

The Rev. Dr. Jee Hei Park is assistant professor of New Testament at Seminary of the Southwest, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Stephanie Parker is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Wilkesboro, N.C.

The Rob Rhodes, CMMR, is priest in charge of Trinity, Michigan City, Ind.

The Rev. Lilo Rivera is curate at St. Ann’s Sayville, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Jason Roberson is the Diocese of Southeast Florida’s canon missioner for congregational vitality and transitions.

The Rev. Dr. John Stonesifer is interim rector of St. Peter’s, New Kent, Va.

The Rev. James Strader-Sasser is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Bloomsburg, Pa.

The Rev. Jenna Strizak is rector of St. Benedict’s, Smyrna, Ga.

The Rev. Dr. Mary Brennan Thorpe is interim rector of Epiphany, Oak Hill, Va.

The Rev. Heidi Rose Thorsen is assistant rector at Trinity on the Green, and associate chaplain at the Episcopal Church at Yale, New Haven, Conn.

The Rev. Rick Tiff is rector of St. Mark’s, Dalton, Ga.

The Rev. Jonathan Totty is rector of Grace, Galveston, Texas.

The Rev. Zebulun Treloar is rector of St. John’s, Murray, Ky., and campus minister to Murray State University.

Ms. Holle Tubbs is the Diocese of Atlanta’s youth missioner.

The Ven. Rena Koonce Turnham is an archdeacon of the Diocese of Minnesota.

The Rev. Suzanne Warner is rector of St. Peter’s, Louisville, Ky.

The Rev. Tanya Watt is assistant rector of St. Luke’s, East Greenwich, R.I.

The Rev. Allen Weatherholt is interim rector of Ascension, Westminster, Md.

The Rev. Jo Ann Weeks is vicar of Grace, Moreno Valley, Calif.

The Rev. Gretchen Weller is priest in partnership with St. Alban’s, Morehead, Ky.

The Rev. Della Wager Wells is rector of Emmanuel, Newport, R.I.

The Rev. Elizabeth Wheatley-Jones is rector of St. James, Jackson, Miss.

The Rev. Janet Wheelock is priest in charge of Christ Church, Eastville, and Hungars Church, Bridgetown, Va.

The Ven. Chip Whitacre is an archdeacon of the Diocese of Minnesota.

The Rev. Ann Whitaker is vicar of Nativity, Water Valley, Miss.

The Rev. Jennifer Kezirian White is interim rector of St. David’s on the Hill, Cranston, R.I.

The Rev. Kristin Wickersham is priest associate at St. Thomas,’ Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Jani Wild is interim rector of St. Andrew’s, Saratoga, Calif.

The Rev. Henrietta Wiley is rector of Trinity, Towson, Md.

The Rev. Daniel Wilfrid is bridge priest at St. Paul’s, Gardner, Mass.

The Rev. Jill B. Williams is chaplain and religion teacher at Heathwood Hall, Columbia, S.C.

The Rev. Patrick Williams is priest in charge of St. Martin’s and St. Luke’s, Harlem, New York.

The Rev. Shearon Williams is rector of St. George’s, Arlington, Va.

The Rev. E. Suzanne Wille is rector of All Saints,’ Chicago.

The Rev. Nathan Wilson is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Jesup, Ga.

The Rev. Robert Wilson is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Newport, Vt.

The Rev. Richard Wineland is stated supply priest at St. Philip’s, Nashville, Tenn.

The Rev. Patrick Wingo is interim rector of St. Stephen’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Lauren Winner is vicar of St. Joseph’s, Durham, N.C.

The Rev. Eric Zubler is associate priest at Christ Church Cathedral, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Vicki Zust is rector of St. Mark’s, Columbus, Ohio.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Texas (for Vermont): Jack Karn (parish deacon, Palmer Memorial, Houston)

Virginia: Denise Clegg Bennett, Rachel Bauer Eskite

West Tennessee: Jessica Abell (parish deacon, Grace-St. Luke’s, Memphis), Sarah Cowans (curate, St. Mary’s Cathedral, Memphis, and ministry associate, Barth House, Memphis), Debbie McCanless (parish deacon, St. John’s, Memphis), Amanda McGriff (chaplain resident, Methodist Hospital, Memphis)

West Texas: Keith Davis, Dustin Barrows, Allie Melancon

Wyoming: Lynne Matthews (parish deacon, St. John’s, Jackson Hole), Karen Walker (parish deacon, St. Luke’s, Buffalo)

Priesthood

Louisiana: Lyndsi Ardrey (lower and middle school religion teacher and chaplain, St. Martin’s Episcopal School, Metairie), Lynn Hooks (priest in charge of St. Paul’s Holy Trinity, New Roads, and St. Mary’s, Morganza), Allison Reid (Diocese of Louisiana’s missioner for congregational development, and priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Harvey)

Maine: George Sheats (priest in charge, St. Michael’s, Auburn)

Maryland: Kathryn Elizabeth Beaver (assistant rector, Christ Church, Capitol Hill, Washington D.C.), Margaret Stanmore Brack (priest in charge, St. Thomas, Hancock), Thomas Michael Andrew St. John Clement (assistant rector, St. John’s, Glyndon), Christine Lorraine McCloud (canon for mission, Cathedral of the Incarnation, Baltimore), Derek Harris Miller (assistant, St. Peter’s, Ellicott City)

Michigan: Melissa Congleton (curate, St. Paul’s, Jackson), Tim Flynn, Rhonda Johnson

Minnesota: Mary Beth Farrell (assistant, St. Mark’s Cathedral, Minneapolis), Kate Dair Maxwell, OSB (assistant, St. John’s in the Wilderness, White Bear Lake, Minn.)

Southern Ohio: Paul Andrew Bennett (All Saints, Portsmouth), Jean Ann Cotting (St. James, Piqua), Michelle Suzanne Dayton (St. Francis, Springboro), Jed Dearing (Trinity, Newark), Stacey Erin Sands (Christ Church Cathedral, Cincinnati).

Southwest Florida: Marcella Drawdy (associate rector, Trinity by the Cove, Naples, Fla.)

Texas: Elizabeth McManus-Dail (curate, Church of the Cross, Lake Travis, Texas)

Texas (for Virginia): Santiago Rodriguez (curate, St. David’s, Austin)

Washington: Catherine Ann Ballinger, Hope Alice Jee Christensen (associate, Christ Church, Kensington, Md.), Robert Douglas Kirby

West Missouri: Isaac Ross Petty (vicar, St. Luke’s, Excelsior Springs)

Western Louisiana: Rob Harkness (associate, St. Patrick’s, West Monroe), Paul White (associate, St. Michael’s, Lake Charles)

Western Massachusetts: Joel Martínez (associate, Christ Church Cathedral, Springfield), Philip Shearin (hospice chaplain, Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home, Watertown)

Western North Carolina: Cheryl Antoinette Belhu (rector, St. Francis’ and St. Gabriel’s, Rutherfordton, N.C.)

Wyoming: Mike Evers (parish priest, St. Peter’s, Sheridan, Wyo.), Annemarie Delgado (parish priest, Good Shepherd, Sheridan, Wyo.)

Receptions

Louisiana: The Rev. Benjamín Sánchez, missioner for Hispanic ministry (from the Roman Catholic Church)