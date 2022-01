“Can we go back to the linen garments and the church attendance? It’s a lot easier than actual spirituality: loving our enemies, praying for people that we don’t like. If you want to know how to grow spiritually, start thinking about the person you cannot stand. That’s where it begins.”

The Rev. Aaron Zimmerman is rector of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Waco, Texas, and co-host of Same Old Song, the sermon podcast of Mockingbird Ministries