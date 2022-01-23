God Has Lived in the Darkness

By Cole Hartin

My boys don’t often like to clean up their toys. And Ambrose, my oldest son, especially has caught on to the idea that if he wasn’t the one to make the mess, he shouldn’t have to clean it up. But I’ve found a way to trick him. If his little brother Isaac dumps out a box of Lego, for instance, and I ask Ambrose to help him clean it up, he’ll be sulky about it, and won’t want to do it. However, if I tell him I want to see who can clean it up the fastest, him or Isaac, he will start right to it, and clean it up in no time. He is attracted to the idea of beating Isaac, of doing better than him, and ironically, in his attempt at one-upmanship, he ends up helping his brother. He intends him harm (or at least intends for him to lose) but the effect of his action is helping him with the mess.

In today’s readings we see something to this effect, how often others can intend something to our harm, but God uses it for good, just like Ambrose’s attempt to beat Isaac ends up helping him. First we see this in the story of Joseph, then in our lives, and finally in Christ himself.

Joseph

Does everyone remember the story of Joseph from Sunday school? Our Old Testament reading this week picks up right in the middle of it, when it has climaxed, and everything is about to be resolved. I won’t go into all of the details, but his story is very fascinating, and takes up the better part of 10 chapters in the book of Genesis.

Joseph is the son of Jacob by his wife, Rachel, and he has ten half-brothers, and one brother. They were the first of the 12 tribes of Israel and were the children Jacob (Joseph’s father) was promised by God. But Joseph was always special to his father, and he also had a deep connection to God.

Because Joseph was so special, Jacob, his father, gave him a special robe that made his brothers jealous, and so they decided to kill him, and eventually settled on selling him away into slavery. Joseph rises and falls as a slave in Egypt, but because he has been given the gift of interpreting dreams, he eventually rises up the ranks in Egypt to be the Pharaoh’s right-hand man.

This all happens while at the same time his brothers who have betrayed him are suffering a famine and have nowhere to go but Egypt. They come asking for help, and Joseph recognizes them, but they don’t know him.

Our passage picks up with the great reveal as Joseph says, “It’s me, Joseph!” He asked about his father, but his brothers are too ashamed to talk to him. It’s like his brothers expect him to be angry, but in fact he tells them that God sent him there to preserve their lives. They sold Joseph into slavery, and he now has the power to give them food for the famine, and fertile land for them to live on in Egypt. They thought they had cast off their brother, but Joseph sees that it was all God’s doing for their sake and for his. They now have a safe place, God’s people continue on, and they hug one another and weep.

In our lives

The really fascinating thing about the story of Joseph is the way that he is mistreated for so long, despite his goodness and faithfulness to God. His brothers hate him, he suffers in prison, he gets accused of crimes he never committed, and yet all through this very dark time in his life, God is with him. All of the misfortune that befalls him comes from the schemes of others, or just blind chance. It seems that he can trust nobody around him, and they all intend to do him harm. But in this passage, as he looks back on his life, he sees all of these terrible things that have happened, and he recognizes the hand of God in them all. What seemed like failure and betrayal ends up being life and hope, not only for Joseph, but for the whole nation of Israel, his people.

Joseph’s story is so hopeful for us because we’ve all been where he has. Well, maybe our siblings haven’t tried to sell us into slavery, or we haven’t been to prison (maybe we have!) but we have all had experiences of darkness, loss, and betrayal. We all know what it feels like to be duped. And yet, just like Joseph, in hindsight, we can see that no matter what happens to us, and no matter what befalls us, God can take that evil and bring from it good.

I think of a friend of mine from Toronto, who had drifted away from the faith. He was doing well in his career, and he was living with his girlfriend, when all of a sudden things went sour, and all of these terrible things surfaced in their relationship. They broke it off, but as he was telling me this story over a coffee, he didn’t seem as crushed as I thought he would. I told him I was sorry things had gone that way, but he went on to tell me that though it was painful, and in many ways his girlfriend had been at fault, he was glad it all happened, because it propelled him back into a relationship with God. God used his misfortune to draw him back to himself.

Christological figure

Not only is Joseph’s story our story, but it’s also the story of Jesus. We read in the Gospel today how we are to love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us. “It’s easier said than done,” you might be thinking. That’s true. But as Jesus spoke these words, he realized the pain of their meaning.

You see, just as Joseph was cast down into the pit by his 12 brothers, before he was sold into slavery at the suggestion of his brother Judah for 20 pieces of silver, so Jesus was betrayed by his 12 disciples before he was sold to those who would execute him by Judas for 30 pieces of silver. Just as Joseph suffered in the prison of Egypt, so Christ was left in the tomb and descended into hell. And just as Joseph was raised to the right hand of Pharaoh to a place of authority, Jesus was raised from the dead and ascended into heaven to be seated at the right hand of God.

And for both Joseph and Jesus, what others meant for harm, to kill them, to push them aside because of hatred and jealousy, God used these things for good. Even after his brothers betrayed him, Joseph gave them bread to eat, a place to live for generations, saving them from famine. And Christ, after his disciples betrayed him, after we had betrayed him, he gave his flesh to be tortured on the cross, all out of love for us. And now Christ offers us that same flesh in the Eucharist to nourish our bodies and souls.

Of course Joseph and Jesus are different in many was. Joseph was near to God, but Jesus is God incarnate, God in the flesh. Joseph’s story is only a shadow or figure of what was made perfect in Christ for all of us.

It’s so beautiful to see this too, because Christ knows what it is to feel betrayed firsthand, to be rejected by those whom he thought he could trust, to be handed over and left for dead. He knows the loneliness of isolation and the feeling that all is lost, when all dreams and plans have crumbled. God has lived in the darkness.

But more than any of this, God does not only sympathize with our weakness in Christ, but he has overcome it. You see, with the hope we glean from Joseph and the story it points to in Jesus, all of these things that happen to us — betrayal, loss, loneliness, or even death itself — God is able to bring good from them. If he were not, they would just be a sad fact of existence, with no meaning, nor possibility of redemption. But because Christ entered into our suffering and took it upon him, not only to sympathize with us, but to be drowned by it, to feel the full weight and devastation of it, like a seed being buried under mounds of earth, he was able to overcome it. Just like the seed sprouts slowly with the energy of growth and pushes and surges up into the glorious day, so Christ takes our abandonment and even our dying with him and lifts it up into the light of God’s glory.

So. Don’t despair. God will redeem what you are dealing with, no matter how dark, even death itself.

And remember Joseph. Remember Jesus. When others hate you, know that God is by your side. And know that by his grace, you can love them, even though they don’t deserve it. This is what it means to follow Jesus.

The Rev. Dr. Cole Hartin is rector of St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada.