People & Places: January 19, 2022

Appointments

The Rev. Sandi Albom is interim rector of St. Mark’s, East Longmeadow, Mass.

The Rev. John Allison and the Rev. Kathleen Killian are co-priests in charge of Christ Church, Hudson, N.Y.

The Rev. E. Bernard Anderson is priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Foggy Bottom, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Megan Anderson is interim vicar at Trinity Cathedral, Sacramento, Calif.

The Rev. David Angus is vicar of St. James, Eureka Springs, Ark.

The Rev. Nathan Bourne is rector of St. George’s, Durham, N.H.

The Rev. Dr. Joe Bowden is interim priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Augusta, Ga.

The Rev. Jim Bradley is priest in charge of Trinity, Milton, Conn.

The Rev. Jana Branson is rector of St. David’s, Gales Ferry, Conn.

The Rev. Dr. Anna Brawley is rector of St. Mary’s, Columbia, S.C.

The Rev. Jonathan Brice is rector of St. Luke’s, Shawnee, Kan.

The Rev. Christopher Bridges is rector of Epiphany, Honolulu.

The Rt. Rev. Franklin Brookhart is interim rector of St. Mary’s in the Palms, Los Angeles.

The Rev. Cristobal Colon is parish deacon at Good Shepherd, Newburgh, N.Y.

The Rev. Carey D. Connors is priest in charge of St. Christopher’s, Springfield, Va.

The Rev. Jim Cook is long-term supply priest at St. Luke’s, Lindale, Texas.

The Rev. Tim Coppinger is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Lees Summit, Mo.

The Rev. Amy S. Cornell is rector of St. David’s, Cranbury, N.J.

The Rev. Grady Crawford is interim rector of St. Anne’s, Atlanta.

The Rev. Dr. Marshall Crossnoe is interim rector of Advent, Saint Louis.

The Rev. Viktoria Gotting is rector of St. Stephen’s, Huntsville, Texas.

The Rev. Julie Graham is associate rector of Holy Communion, University City, Mo.

The Rev. David Grant-Smith is supply priest at St. Peter’s, Rialto, Calif.

The Rev. Andrew Green is rector of St. Philip’s, Beeville, Texas.

The Rev. Gari Green is interim priest at St. Matthew’s, Kenosha, Wis.

The Rev. Canon Joseph Green is the Diocese of Southern Virginia’s canon theologian.

The Ven. S. Jane Griesbach is archdeacon of the Diocese of Western Massachusetts’.

The Rev. Donald J. Griffin is associate rector of Holy Trinity, West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Ven. Leland Grimm is an archdeacon of the Diocese of Minnesota.

The Rev. Lowell Grisham is interim priest at St. Theodore’s, Bella Vista, Ark.

The Rev. Lynn Hade is rector of Grace Memorial, Darlington, Md.

The Rev. James Hairston is priest in charge of Grace, Everett, Mass.

Ms. Susanna LeMasters is the Diocese of Oklahoma’s communications director.

The Rev. Canon Jason Leo is provost of Trinity Cathedral, Miami.

The Rev. Guimond Pierre Lewis is assistant rector of St. Peter’s in the Woods, Fairfax Station, Va.

The Rev. John Miller is rector of Holy Communion, Plaquemine, La.

The Rev. W. Terry Miller is rector of Good Shepherd, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Sarah Minton is curate at All Saints, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rev. Dawn-Victoria Mitchell is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Chenango Bridge, N.Y.

The Rev. Peg Moncure is parish deacon at Christ Church, Saluda, Va.

The Rev. Christopher Montella is rector of St. Stephen’s, Santa Clarita, Calif.

The Rev. Ian Montgomery is interim priest at Zion Church and St. John’s Chapel, Manchester Center, Vt.

The Rev. Landon Moore is priest in charge of St. George’s, Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Jeanne Person is interim rector of St. James, Hyde Park, N.Y.

The Rev. Yejide Peters is associate dean and director of formation at Berkeley Divinity School at Yale, New Haven, Conn.

The Rev. Rachel Petty is vicar of St. Christopher’s, Lubbock, Texas.

The Rev. Edmund Pickup is interim priest at St. Mark’s, Huntersville, N.C.

Rev. Linda B. Pineo is priest in charge of St. Timothy’s, Calhoun, Ga.

The Rev. Susan Pinkerton is interim priest in charge of St. Michael’s and All Angels, Corona del Mar, Calif.

The Rev. Daniel Pinti is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Eggertsville, N.Y.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Los Angeles: Julie Anne Lovelock Beals, Katherine Y. Feng, Jose Luis García-Juárez, Joshua Nathanael Francoeur Paget

Louisiana: Luigi Mandile (parish deacon, St. Anna’s, New Orleans)

Massachusetts: Marcia Chanta Bhan, Benjamin David Crosby, Hailey Robison Jacobsen, Brett Randell Johnson, Lauren Banks Killelea, Rowan Julian Larson, Kevin Gordon Neil

Maryland: Nathaniel John Gibson II, Stuart Kirby Scarborough, Amy Ruth Shimonkevitz

Michigan: Amy Maffeo, Terri Montgomery

Minnesota: Julia Domenick, Paul Ehling, Marc Landeweer, Gwen Powell, Denise Stahura, Christy Stang, Aaron Twait, Pat Van Houten

Mississippi: Sarah Stripp (parish deacon, Cathedral of St. Andrew, Jackson)

Missouri: Jeffery Robert Goldone (assistant rector, St. Timothy’s, Creve Coeur)

Nevada: Casandra Marie Beattie

Newark: Carrie Cabush (curate, Calvary, Summit, N.J.), Katherine Rollo (curate, Holy Spirit, Verona, N.J.), Lorna Woodham

North Dakota: Hellen Lodu

Northern California: Kathy Lawler, Katie McCarthy-Evenbeck, Barbara Gausewitz White (associate rector, St. Francis in the Fields, Louisville, Ky.)

Priesthood

Missouri: Shug Dinise Goodlow (assistant rector, St. Martin’s, Ellisville), Nancy Emmel Gunn (associate rector, St. John’s, Tower Grove), David Joseph Malek (curate, Christ Church Cathedral, Saint Louis), Kevin John McGrane (priest in charge, Trinity, St. James)

Navajoland: Paula Henson (parish priest, Utah Region — St. Christopher’s Mission, Bluff, Utah; St. John the Baptizer, Montezuma Creek, Utah; St. Mary’s in the Moonlight, Ojalito, Utah).

Nevada: James Loren Hobart

New Jersey: Michael Thomas Panzarella (assistant, Grace-St. Paul’s, Hamilton, N.J.), José Maria Cantos Delgado (Christ Church, Toms River)

North Dakota: Joe Hubbard (vicar, Utah Region of the Episcopal Church in Navajoland)

Northern Michigan: Nancy Olexick (parish priest, Trinity, Gladstone)

Northwest Texas: Miriam Gabriel Scott (curate, St. Andrew’s, Amarillo)

Olympia: Charissa Joy Bradstreet (curate, Good Samaritan, Sammamish, Wash.), Gerry L. Brennan (assistant, St. James, Cathlamet, Wash.), Malcolm McLaurin (curate, Holy Cross, Redmond, Wash.)

Rhode Island: George Hartwell Hylton (assistant, Grace, Providence)