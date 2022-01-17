Bishop Roundup: Iowa, Alabama, Idaho, Upper S.C.

The Rt. Rev. Elizabeth “Betsey” Lockwood Hawley Monnot was consecrated the X Bishop of Iowa on December 18, 2021, becoming the first woman to serve in that role. Chief consecrator was the Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, presiding bishop. Among the co-consecrators was the Rt. Rev. Alan Scarfe, IX Bishop of Iowa, who later ceremonially presented his crozier to the new bishop.

In brief remarks, Monnot marveled that “There are people joining us online from all over the world—from Hawaii to Scotland, to Eswatini and South Sudan. This is an amazing moment in our history when we can be here together with them.” She thanked the leaders and congregation of Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines, the cavernous venue where the consecration was held, where because of the pandemic the 400 guests were masked and occupying only a fraction of the seats.

The Diocese of Iowa encompasses the entire state, and includes 58 congregations with 6,700 members.

Alabama

The Rt. Rev. Brian Prior has been appointed assisting bishop in the Diocese of Alabama. Prior retired in 2020 after 10 years as Bishop of Minnesota.

Bishop of Alabama Glenda S. Curry said of Prior, “His responsibilities will include working closely with me and the staff, including assisting with visitations, working with parishes, and leadership development in the Diocese. Bishop Prior’s extensive experience with camp and youth ministry makes him well suited to assist the Department of Camp McDowell in planning for the future, including searching for the next executive director.”

Idaho

The Diocese of Idaho in December announced a slate of three candidates to succeed the Rt. Rev. Brian J. Thom, who in January 2021 announced his plans to retire. The candidates are:

The Rev. Joseph “Jos” Tharakan, currently rector of St. James Episcopal Church in Springfield, Diocese of West Missouri

The Rev. Kenneth Malcolm, currently chaplain of Trinity Episcopal School in Austin, Diocese of Texas

The Rev. Thomas Ferguson, currently rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sandwich, Diocese of Massachusetts

The diocese will hold an online electing convention to select the XIV Bishop of Idaho on February 19, and consecration is scheduled for June 25.

Upper South Carolina

The Diocese of Upper South Carolina was informed in December that Bishop-elect Daniel P. Richards has received the required majority of consents from standing committees and diocesan bishops, paving the way for his consecration on February 26.

He will succeed the Rt. Rev. W. Andrew Waldo, who retired at the end of 2021 after serving since 2010.

— Kirk Petersen