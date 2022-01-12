People & Places: January 12, 2022

Appointments

The Rev. Carl Adair is curate at Zion, Douglaston, N.Y.

The Rev. Larry Adams-Thompson is deacon in charge of St. John’s, Marlin, Texas.

The Rev. Rob Banse is interim rector of Christ Church, Millwood, Va.

The Rev. Mary Barnett is missional priest in charge of Holy Trinity, Middletown, Conn.

The Rev. Miguel Carmona is curate of St. Barnabas, Garland, Texas.

The Rev. Amber B. Carswell is rector of Christ Church, Warwick, N.Y.

The Rev. David Casey, O.P., is priest in charge of the Free Church of the Annunciation and Mount Olivet, New Orleans.

The Rev. Dr. John Day is the Diocese of Northern California’s transition ministry officer and priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Elk Grove, Calif.

The Rev. Canon Jennifer Deaton is rector of St. Stephen’s, Indianola, and vicar of St. John’s, Leland, Miss.

The Rev. Jonathan W. Evans is rector of St. Monica’s, Naples, Fla.

The Rev. Maria Evans is interim pastor of Christ Church, Rolla, Mo.

The Rev. Delia Fay is priest in charge of St. Nicholas, Paradise, Calif.

The Rev. Todd FitzGerald is priest in charge of St. John’s, West Hartford, Conn.

The Rev. Hailey Jacobsen is assistant rector of St. Paul’s Memorial, Charlottesville, Va.

The Rev. Celal Kamran is assistant rector of Pohick, Lorton, Va.

The Rev. Erik Karas is ecumenical and interfaith officer of the Diocese of Western Massachusetts.’

The Rev. Alex Leach is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Woodland, Calif.

The Rev. Canon Scott Leannah is the Diocese of Milwaukee’s canon for ministries.

The Rev. Canon Caleb Lee is rector of St. Paul’s, Wilmington, N.C.

The Rev. Susan Oldfather is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Perryville, Md.

The Rev. Janet Oller is interim rector of St. Luke’s, Denver.

The Rev. Christie Olsen is interim rector of St. James, Hendersonville, N.C.

The Revs. Bob and Jeanette Reese are chaplains to the retired clergy of the Diocese of Georgia.

The Rev. Dennis Reid is the Diocese of Bethlehem’s consulting missioner for convocations.

The Rev. Canon Franklin L. Reid is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Spring Valley, N.Y.

The Rev. James Reiss is curate at Centro Franciscano, East End Mission, East Hampton, N.Y.

The Rev. Beth Scriven is vicar of Good Samaritan, Brownsburg, Ind.

The Rev. Matt Seddon is rector of Trinity, Bloomington, Ind.

The Rev. Jean-Pierre Seguin is vicar of the Diocese of New York’s Catskill Regional Ministry.

The Rev. Danielle Thompson is rector of Grace, Sheffield, Ala.

The Rev. Fred E. Thompson Jr. is interim priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. Owen C. Thompson is dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Cincinnati.

The Rev. John Thorpe is interim priest in charge of St. Michael’s, O’Fallon, Ill.

The Rev. Anna Woofenden is rector of St. John’s, Northampton, Mass.

The Rev. Ryan Wright is rector of St. Mary’s, Bonita Springs, Fla.

The Rev. David Wyly is rector of St. Stephen’s, Goldsboro, N.C.

The Rev. Francine Young is dean of administration for the Diocese of Texas’ Iona School of Ministry.

The Rev. Lu Zhang is priest in charge of St. George’s, Flushing, N.Y.

Retirements

The Rev. Virginia Army as rector of St. John’s Church, Vernon, Conn.

The Rev. Khushnud Azariah as vicar of St. George’s, Riverside, Calif.

The Rev. John Balicki as rector of St. Mark’s, Waterville, Maine.

The Rev. Kathleen H. Berkowe as priest in charge of Holy Communion, Mahopac, N.Y.

The Rev. Audley Donaldson as rector of St. Stephen and St. Martin’s, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Rev. Michael Engfer as rector of All Saints,’ Las Vegas.

The Rev. Michael James Fay as rector of Ascension, Salida, Colo.

The Rev. Willis Foster as rector of St. Stephen’s, Petersburg, Va.

The Rev. Carol Gadsden as rector of St. Thomas’, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

The Rev. John Hardie as rector of St. Mark’s, Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Rev. Paul Hartt as rector of St. Peter’s, Albany, N.Y.

The Rev. David Meginniss as rector of Christ Church, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Rev. Dr. Craig Phillips as rector of St. Peter’s, Arlington, Va.

The Rev. Jennifer Phillips as rector of St. John’s, Westwood, Mass.

The Rev. Michele Quinn as rector of St. Joseph’s, Lakewood, Colo.

The Rev. Diane Rhodes as rector of St. Andrew’s, Harrington Park, N.J.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Northwest Texas: Russell Dickerson (parish deacon, Heavenly Rest, Abilene), Rachel Lei Petty, Matthew Roberts

Ohio: Megan Alicia Allen, Jon Michael Coventry

Oregon: Elizabeth Gordon Wanzer Klein, SuEllen June Johnson Pommier

South Carolina: Christian Paul Basel

Southern Ohio: Patricia Marie Rose

Southern Virginia: Darlene Ann Jackson

Southwest Florida: Brian P. Cleary

Southwestern Virginia: Benjamin Cowgill (curate, St. John’s, Lynchburg)

Texas: Larry Adams-Thompson, Christine Elridge Brunson, Ryan Ashlea Hawthorne, Joel C. McAlister, Jason Phillip Myers, Beth Anne Nelson, Lynn A.K. Osgood