New: 1/23 TLC Online

Our cover introduces a package of three articles on the Most Rev. Desmond Mpilo Tuto, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning former Archbishop of Cape Town, who died the day after Christmas. Mark Michael traces the archbishop’s earthly journey in an obituary; Vicentia Kgabe, the seventh Bishop of Lesotho, shares her memories of the second Bishop of Lesotho (Tutu); and biographer Michael Battle describes how Tutu urged us to think beyond racial identity.

In other news, Kirk Petersen reports on arrangements to oversee same-sex marriage rites in the Diocese of Albany, and looks ahead to the election of the Rev. Gay Jennings’s successor as president of the House of Deputies.

Sarah Hinlicky Wilson delves into the long-standing debate over infant baptism, while Neva Rae Fox profiles an excitin new chapter for a seminary in Taiwan.

Ministries everywhere are pivoting into pandemic mode for the long term, and Jonathan French offers some tips that worked at his Florida church.

All this plus more news, book reviews, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Archbishop Desmond Tutu Dies at 90

By Mark Michael

CATHOLIC VOICES

Desmond Tutu: Bishop, Pastor, Mentor

By Vicentia Kgabe

By Vicentia Kgabe

By Michael Battle

FEATURES

Baptism: God’s Work Upon Us

By Sarah Hinlicky Wilson

By Sarah Hinlicky Wilson

By Neva Rae Fox

By Neva Rae Fox

From the Archives: At Least I Can Kneel

By Grace Sears

BOOKS

Why Can’t Church Be More Like an AA Meeting?

Review by Chilton R. Knudsen

Review by Chilton R. Knudsen

in a Decade of Accelerating Change

Review by Matt Marino

