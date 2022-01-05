Appointments

The Rev. Laurent De Prins is rector of Epiphany, Opelousas, La.

The Rev. Aelred Dean is rector of St. Mary’s, Middlesboro, Ky.

The Rev. Alison Donohue is chaplain at the Episcopal Church at Yale, New Haven, Conn.

The Rev. Peter Fones is parish priest at Trinity, Waterloo, Iowa.

The Rev. Andrew Gerns is priest in charge of St. John’s, Clearwater, Fla.

The Rev. Donna Gerold is interim rector of Trinity, Wetumpka, Ala.

The Rev. Shane Scott Hamblen is interim rector of St. Ambrose’s, Foster City, Calif.

The Rev. Canon James Harlan is the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s canon evangelist.

The Rev. Jim Harris is priest in charge at All Saints’, West Plains, Mo.

The Rev. Rondesia Jarrett-Schell is parish priest at St. Stephen and the Incarnation, Washington.

The Rev. Charles Jenkins is director of pastoral care and chaplain at Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community, Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. Kris Kramer is interim priest at St. Mary’s and St. Stephen’s, Morganton, N.C.

The Rev. Kirk LaFon is rector of St. George’s, Griffin, Ga.

The Rev. Jill LaRoche-Wikel is rector of St. John’s, Glen Mills, Pa.

The Rev. Jesse Lassiter is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Norfolk, Va.

The Rev. Amy Lythgoe is interim rector of St. Joseph’s, Lakewood, Colo.

The Rev. William Lytle is rector of Christ Church, Gilbertsville, N.Y.

The Rev. Mary MacKenzie is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Seattle.

The Rev. Joy Magala is interim pastor at St. Mary’s, Mariposa, Calif.

The Rev. Robert Malm is interim priest at St. Peter’s, Buzzards Bay, Mass.

The Rev. Elizabeth Malphurs is rector of St. Alban’s, Bovina, Miss.

The Rev. Abby Murphy is rector of Advent, Westbury, N.Y.

The Rev. Michael Humphrey Nchimbi is missioner of Calvary, Louisiana, and St. John’s, Eolia, Mo.

The Rev. Kevin Neill is vicar of St. John the Evangelist, San Francisco.

The Rev. Dr. Ben Nelson is chaplain of TMI Episcopal School, San Antonio.

The Rev. Brent Owens is rector of Good Shepherd, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rev. Sara Oxley is priest in charge of Ascension, Orlando, Fla.

The Rev. Steve Pace is parish deacon at Our Saviour, Montpelier, Va.

The Rev. Nancy Packard is interim rector of St. Alban’s, Reading, Pa.

The Rev. Anna Page is a battalion chaplain in the U.S. Army.

The Rev. Canon Thomas D. Quijada-Discavage is canon for formation and transition ministry in the Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. Alison Quin is director of Grace Year and director of formation at Grace, Millbrook, N.Y.

The Rev. Sujanna Raj is interim pastor of St. Stephen’s, Ferguson, Mo.

The Rev. Ben Randall is associate rector of Galilee, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Rik Rasmussen is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Sacramento, Calif.

The Rev. Cristina Rathbone is rector of Grace, Great Barrington, Mass.

The Rev. Mary Reddick is parish deacon of San Romero, Houston.

The Rev. Gretchen Strohmaier is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Hamilton, Mont.

The Rev. Sonia Sullivan-Clifton is chaplain at Episcopal Day School, Augusta, Ga.

The Rev. Audrey J. Sutton is curate of St. Philip’s, Frisco, Texas.

The Rev. J. Peter Swarr is rector of Trinity, Portland, Maine.

The Rev. Michael Sweeney is middle school chaplain at St. Christopher’s School, Richmond Va.

The Rev. Stewart Tabb is rector of Ascension, Norfolk, Va.

The Rev. Robert Taylor is priest in charge of St. Francis, Greenville, S.C.

The Rev. Peter Thaddaeus is rector of Grace, Cuero, Texas.

The Rev. James Thibodeaux is rector of St. Christopher’s, Olympia, Wash.

The Rev. Canon Allisyn Thomas is interim priest in charge at St. Bartholomew’s, Poway, Calif.

The Rev. Todd Thomas is rector of St. Timothy’s, Washington, D.C.

Canon Abigail Urquidi is the Diocese of Los Angeles’s canon for congregational support.

Mr. Ben Urquidi is the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s communications specialist.

The Rev. Bradley Varnell is canon missioner for community life at Christ Church Cathedral, Houston.

The Rev. David Vickers is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Greenville, Mich.

The Rev. Christian Villagomeza is supply priest at St. Alban’s, St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Rev. Carmen Viola is supply priest at Christ Church, Riverton, N.J.

The Rev. Ansley Walker is curate of St. Christopher’s, Pensacola, Fla.

The Rev. Dr. Lawrence R. Walters is interim priest at Nativity, Indianapolis.

The Rev. David Wantland is associate rector at St. Peter’s, Savannah, Ga.

The Rev. Meredith Eve Ward is associate rector at Ascension, New York.

Retirements

The Rev. Dn. Tom Herlocker as parish deacon of Grace, Winfield, Kan.

The Rev. Carver W. Israel as rector of St. Philip’s, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Rev. Gary Jones as rector of St. Stephen’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Albert Kennington as vicar of Immanuel, Bay Minette, Ala.

The Rev. David Kent as vicar of St. Timothy’s, Iola, Kan.

The Rev. Elizabeth Searle as vicar of Our Saviour, Secaucus, N.J.