From “The Changing of the Water into Wine,” Notes on the Miracles of Our Lord, 121-123 (1850)

This first miracle of the New Covenant has its inner mystical meaning. The first miracle of Moses was a turning of water into blood (Exod. 7:20), and this had its fitness; for the law, which came by Moses, was a ministration of death, and working wrath (2 Cor. 3:6-9). But the first miracle of Christ was turning water into wine, this too a meet inauguration of all which should follow, for his was a ministration of life. He came, the dispenser of that true wine which made glad the heart of man (Ps. 114:15). Yet as Moses there, where he stands in contrast to Christ, has a change to the worse, so in another place, where he stands as his type, he has, like him, a change to the better (Exod. 15:25), changing the bitter waters to sweet. …

Christ was indeed not a betterer of the old life of man, but the bringer in of a new; who did not reform, but regenerate. This prophetic aspect of the miracle we must by no means miss. He who turned now the water into wine should turn in like manner the poorer disposition, the thin and watery elements of the Jewish religion (Heb. 7:18), into richer and nobler, into the gladdening wine of a higher faith. The whole old dispensation in its comparative weakness and poverty was aptly symbolized by the water; and only in type and prophecy could it point to him, who should come “binding his foal unto the vine, and his ass’s colt unto the choice vine,” who “washed his garments in wine, and his clothes in the blood of grapes.” (Gen. 49:11; c.f. John 15:1).

Now by this work of this, he signified that he was indeed come, that his people’s joy might be full. Nor less do we behold symbolized here that whole work which the Son of God is evermore accomplishing in the world — ennobling all that he touches, making saints out of sinners, angels out of men, and in the end heaven out of earth, a new paradise of God out of the old wilderness of the world. For the prophecy of the world’s regeneration of the day in which his disciples shall drink of the fruit of the vine in his new kingdom, is here. In this humble supper we have the rudiments of the the glorious festival, at the arrival of which his “hour” shall have indeed have come, who is himself the true bridegroom, even as his Church is the bride.

Richard Trench (1807-1886) was an Irish Anglican archbishop and Biblical scholar, who served as professor of theology at Kings College London and as Dean of Westminster Abbey before becoming Archbishop of Dublin. He is probably best known for today for his studies of Jesus’ parables and miracles.