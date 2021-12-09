The December 19 Christmas issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Zac Koons paints a word picture of Antoni Gaudi’s Bible out of stone, “the most ambitious piece of Christian architecture in the modern era,” at the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

In News, Kirk Petersen reports the resignation of the head of Sewanee, the university owned by the Episcopal Church, in anticipation of an ambassador appointment. Mark Michael covers the recent Primates’ Meeting and the founding of a new Anglican seminary in Canada. Rosie Dawson describes an evolving two-party system in the General Synod of the Church of England.

A church in Oregon is clashing with the leadership of its town over a homeless ministry, and Neva Rae Fox has the story. Wes Hill is attuned to the message of salvation for Christmas.

In a long-standing tradition, TLC employees and friends offer eclectic suggestions for Christmas gifts. Olive oil from Palestine can connect a loved one in a physical way with the life of Jesus.

In Ethics, Deonna D. Neal delves into the moral implications of drone warfare.

All this plus more news, book reviews, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Sewanee Leader Resigns, Diplomatic Post in the Offing

By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

‘Fiercely Contested’ Church of England Synod Gathers

By Rosie Dawson

Homeless Ministry Sparks Small-Town Battle

By Neva Rae Fox

By Neva Rae Fox

Gift Ideas from Friends of The Living Church

Salvation Himself | By Wesley Hill

The Christmas Story in Stone | By Zac Koons

ETHICS

Drone Warfare Wounds Our Warriors

By Deonna D. Neal

BOOKS

Systematic Theology, Volume 2

Review by Wesley Hill

Reclaiming Rest

Review by Abigail Woolley Cutter

Review by Abigail Woolley Cutter

The Message of Joshua and Joshua

Review by Hannah Armidon

Review by Hannah Armidon

