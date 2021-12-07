By Amber Noel

The Living Church Foundation gathered for its annual meeting via Zoom October 28, 2021. Four new board members and eight new members were elected to the Foundation.

New board members include:

Kathleen Alexander (Potomac, Md.), consultant and former chair of the Board of Trustees for the Washington International School;

The Rt. Rev. Christopher Cocksworth (Coventry, U.K.), bishop of Coventry;

The Rev. Kino Germaine Lockheart Vitet (New York City), rector of the Church of St. Mark, Brooklyn; and

The Rev. Clint Wilson (Harrods Creek, Ky.), rector of St. Francis in the Fields, Louisville.

New Foundation members include:

The Rt. Rev. Jenny Andison (Toronto), rector of St. Paul’s Bloor Street;

The Rt. Rev. Daniel Gutiérrez (Norristown, Pa.), bishop of the Diocese of Pennsylvania;

Anna McLean (Houston), lay leader and Bible teacher at St. Martin’s, Houston;

The Rt. Rev. Poulson Reed (Oklahoma City), bishop of the Diocese of Oklahoma;

The Rt. Rev. Joey Royal (Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada), bishop of the Diocese of the Arctic;

The Rev. Lt. Jamal Scarlett (St. Louis), military chaplain in the U.S. Coast Guard Eighth District;

The Rev. Jacob A. Smith (New York City), rector of the Parish of Calvary-St. George’s, New York; and

The Rev. Christopher Yoder (Nichols Hills, Okla.), rector of All Souls’, Oklahoma City.

Retiring from service to the Foundation are the Most Rev. Dr. Josiah Idowu-Fearon (Kaduna, Nigeria), Secretary General of the Anglican Communion; and Dr. Colin Podmore (London), retired director of Forward in Faith.

The meeting included passing a budget for 2022 and discussing the overall state of TLC’s ministry, before turning to a discussion of synodality as the most basic form of Christian communion in the Church, understood as “walking together.” Four bishop members of the Foundation — the Rt. Rev. Samy Shehata, the Rt. Rev. Joseph Wandera, the Rt. Rev. John Bauerschmidt, and the Rt. Rev. Rowan Williams — gave initial presentations from their own contexts before opening the conversation out to the wider group. (Audio of the discussion will be released in December as a special episode of The Living Church Podcast. Subscribe to the podcast now to receive notice when this episode airs.)

The next meeting of the foundation will take place in San Antonio (Diocese of West Texas), Oct. 19-20, 2022.

More on the Living Church Foundation and its members is available at livingchurch.org/foundation.