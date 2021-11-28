From “Commentary on St. Luke’s Gospel” 2.19, 22-23 (ca. 380s)

The angel revealed the message to the Virgin Mary, giving her a sign to win her trust. The angel told her of the motherhood of an old and barren woman to show that God is able to do all that he wills. When she hears this, Mary sets out for the hill country. She does not disbelieve God’s word; she feels no uncertainty about the message or doubt about the sign. She goes eager in purpose, dutiful in conscience, hastening for joy.

Filled with God, where would she hasten but to the heights? The Holy Spirit does not proceed by slow, laborious efforts. Quickly, too, the blessings of her coming and the Lord’s presence are made clear: as soon as “Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the child leapt in her womb, and she was filled with the Holy Spirit.”

Notice the contrast and the choice of words. Elizabeth is the first to hear Mary’s words. Elizabeth is the first to hear Mary’s voice, but John is the first to be aware of grace. Elizabeth hears with the ears of the body, but John leaps for joy at the meaning of the mystery. She is aware of Mary’s presence, but he is aware of the Lord’s; a woman aware of a woman’s presence, the Forerunner aware of the pledge of our salvation. The women speak of the grace they have received while the children are active in secret, unfolding the mystery of love with the help of their mothers, who prophesy by the spirit of their sons.

St. Ambrose (ca. 334-397) became Archbishop of Milan at a time of bitter strife about Christological doctrine, and upheld orthodox teaching in a his widely circulated sermons and treatises. He is credited with introducing hymns to the Western Church, some composed by himself, and his greatest disciple was the even more influential St. Augustine. His commentary on Luke, based on earlier sermons, was published near the end of his life. His feast day is December 7.