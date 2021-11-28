From “The Double Message of the Coming,” Call for God (1965)

There is therefore some hope even for the rich people of all kinds who for the time being have been sent away. The poor rich man should not act as if he too did not lack what he needed, as if he too was not hungry. He ought only to recognize and confess that he too is not at all a clever, wise, and fine fellow, but in all seriousness a very nasty, useless, and wretched creature. He ought to go and stand openly and honestly beside the publican — right at the point where the Savior stands beside him too. He ought to be prepared therefore to know and acknowledge only one thing more: God be merciful to me a sinner!

In an instant everything would change and be different. He would no longer be a poor rich man, but a rich poor man — one of those of whom the Gospel says: “Blessed are the poor.” He would then be filled with good things, too. He would then hear and perceive what the angel said to the shepherds: “Behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day a Savior!” And then he would be permitted to join the hymn of praise of all the heavenly hosts: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men!”

Do you know the sure sign that anyone is genuinely one of the hungry and has been released from his lying and so is a man filled with good things, a rich poor man? Such a man will have a heart and hand generous to other hungry people of all kinds. He will, for instance, be not just a little concerned, but vitally concerned, that in India, Algeria, Sicily, and elsewhere there are millions who are deprived of bread, soup, and rice. Their problem will then also be his. He will then recognize his brothers and sisters in these people and act accordingly. By doing this he would be allowed to celebrate, and would in fact celebrate, a joyful Christmas.

And now there goes out to all of us the invitation to celebrate Christmas. “Behold, I come quickly, says the Lord” — the Lord Jesus Christ, the Lord of Hosts, beside whom there is no other God — and he continues: “Come unto me, all you that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” “You who are poor and wretched, come here, fill the hands of your faith abundantly. Here are all good gifts: here is the gold with which to bathe your hearts.”

Come as you are, as people who are really hungry. Do not pretend that you are not like that. And now we can pick up that gloomy sentence which I mentioned at the beginning and stand it on its head: In a building where there are people who labor and are heavy laden, the poor and wretched, those who are really hungry — and therefore in a building like this one in which we are — the Christmas festival is in place. Only in such a building! But most certainly in such a building!

Karl Barth (1886-1968) was a Swiss Reformed theologian, the most influential leader of the Neo-Orthodoxy movement in twentieth century Protestantism. He is most famous for his emphasis on the grace of God, which he connected with a strong doctrine of election and divine revelation. He preached the sermon “The Beginning of Wisdom” to the prisoners at the city jail in Basel, Switzerland on the Fourth Sunday of Advent, 1962. It was published in 1965 in a translated collection of his prison sermons.