By Eleri Kerian

A Reading from the Gospel of Matthew 20:29-34

As they were leaving Jericho, a large crowd followed him. 30 There were two blind men sitting by the roadside. When they heard that Jesus was passing by, they shouted, “Lord, have mercy on us, Son of David!” 31 The crowd sternly ordered them to be quiet; but they shouted even more loudly, “Have mercy on us, Lord, Son of David!” 32 Jesus stood still and called them, saying, “What do you want me to do for you?” 33 They said to him, “Lord, let our eyes be opened.” 34 Moved with compassion, Jesus touched their eyes. Immediately they regained their sight and followed him.

Meditation

St. John Paul II writes, “Prayer is the recognition of our limits and our dependence; we come from God, we are of God, and to God we return.”

Remember Sunday school? Maybe our teachers read beautifully illustrated picture books that featured miracles. Children’s Bibles and religious picture books emphasize extraordinary events of the Bible to increase our faith. The gospel lesson today is focused on a miracle of Jesus.

But something happens between preschool and adulthood: these acts become akin to the dramatic sequences in our favorite Harry Potter volume, almost unbelievable.

Today I invite you to join me in the Gospel of Matthew. I imagine Jesus walking toward the countryside on a cobbled and dusty path, the crowds thinning out as he and his disciples walk further from the city. Against the wishes of the crowd, two young blind men shout for Jesus to heal them. Though they are hushed, they shout ever louder to catch the attention of the savior.

I imagine the crowd growing silent as Jesus responds. According to Matthew, Jesus takes pity on them, and touches their eyes. Imagine the closeness they would have felt to the Lord as he placed his hands on their eyes, a most sensitive and tender part of the human body. Jesus heals the two blind men, their eyes are opened, and they follow him.

Let the image of Christ restoring the sight of two men sink in for a minute. When did you last truly believe this gospel account?

For many years, I’ve thought about Jesus’ miracles only when I’m teaching at church, but now I’m feeling challenged to reflect on these miracles in my prayer life to strengthen my faith.

It’s not a matter of whether Christ can do great things in our lives or the lives of those we love, but of recognizing it.

Lord, help us to be grateful for the miracles, known and unknown in our lives, and to approach you with great faith when we bring our needs to you. You address all needs great and small in your perfect time. We praise you and adore you, for all your works are mighty.

♱

Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer

Today we pray for:

The Diocese of Ideato (Church of Nigeria)

Epsicopal Church in Connecticut