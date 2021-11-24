The Rev. Gregorio Guerrero Bayaca, a Filipino immigrant who did missionary work in the Diocese of Los Angeles, died October 31. He was 85 and died from complications of leukemia, diagnosed in March, and a stroke on Oct. 19.

Born in Caba La Union, Philippines, Bayaca was a graduate of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Theological School, Quezon. He was ordained in the Philippine Independent Church, a full-communion partner with the Episcopal Church.

In 1968 Bayaca emigrated first to California, then to Florida, where he worked odd jobs and assisted part time at an Episcopal parish in Jupiter-Tequesta. In 1969 he married Josefina, a physician who trained in the Philippines and later earned certification to practice medicine in the United States. The couple had one son, Francis, who also became a doctor. The family moved to California in about 1970.

Bayaca began to do missionary work among Filipinos living in the Los Angeles area. Bishop Robert C. Rusack of the Diocese of Los Angeles encouraged his work and that of three other PIC priests, offering them the use of the Galilee Navy Family Chapel, where they formed the congregation of the Holy Child.

In 1983, Rusack appointed Bayaca priest in charge of the century-old St. John’s Church in Wilmington after the death of its vicar. Many members of Holy Child followed him to his new cure, and eventually the two congregations joined together in shared ministry as St. John’s and Holy Child.

Bayaca transferred his orders to the Diocese of Los Angeles in 2003. He served as vicar of St. John’s and Holy Child from 1983 to 2008, and continued as priest of the congregation after his retirement.

He is survived by his second wife, a son, two grandchildren, and two sisters. His first wife died in 2015.

The Rev. Canon Peter C. Ensor, a veteran of the U.S. Marines who marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Ala., died Oct. 26 while in hospice care. He was 83.

He was a native of Cambridge, Mass., and a graduate of Hamilton College and Episcopal Divinity School. He was ordained to the diaconate in 1963 and to the priesthood in 1964. He served churches in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, Texas, and Wyoming.

In 1999, Los Angeles Bishop Frederick H. Borsch named Ensor an honorary canon of the Cathedral Center of St. Paul.

Ensor is survived by his wife, a daughter, and two granddaughters. A memorial service is scheduled for June 30, 2022, at St. Thomas Church in Dubois, Wyoming.

The Rev. Samuel Leslie Hall, a parish priest and hospital chaplain in the Diocese of Los Angeles, died Sept. 21 at age 92. He had lived in Albuquerque, N.M., since 1987.

Born in San Francisco, he was a graduate of the University of California-Berkeley and Virginia Theological Seminary.

Hall was ordained to the diaconate and priesthood in 1957. He served as a priest in East Whittier and Long Beach before becoming a chaplain at Hospital of the Good Samaritan in Los Angeles.

He is survived by a first and second wife, three sons, a daughter, two stepsons, and a stepdaughter.

The Rev. Donald W. Jaikes, a retired chaplain in the Diocese of Southwest Florida who served at St. Luke’s Chapel at Westminster Suncoast, St. Petersburg, died September 19, at age 71.

A native of Hannover Township, Pa., he was a graduate of Wilkes University and Bexley Hall Seminary. He was a priest in the Diocese of Massachusetts from 1967 to 1995.

He is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, and four grandchildren.

The Rev. Gary Grant Kennedy died Aug. 30 at age 81 in Galena, Kansas.

A native of Joplin, Mo., he was a graduate of Pittsburg State University, DeVry Technical Institute. He taught at a technical high school in Des Moines, Iowa, before his ordination.

He was ordained to the priesthood in 2000 and served in Galena and Columbus, Kansas. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

The Rev. Albert W. Majkrzak Sr. died Sept. 27 at age 77 in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

A native of East Orange, N.J., he was a graduate of Seton Hall University, the University of New York, and the Episcopal Theological Seminary of Kentucky. He was ordained to priesthood in 1979 and served churches in California, Connecticut, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

He is survived by his wife, three sons, and multiple grandchildren.

The Rev. Kyle McGee Sr. died Sept. 12 at age 79 in Hartford, Conn.

A native of Dayton, Ohio, he was a graduate of DePauw University and Yale Divinity School. He was ordained deacon and priest in 1967.

He served as a priest in Dayton before becoming an assistant rector at St. Stephen’s and the Incarnation Church in Washington, D.C. He later became chaplain at Georgetown University, and then served several parishes in Connecticut before retiring in 2005.

McGee is survived by two sons, two grandchildren, a brother, and other relatives.

The Rev. Paul Eric Strid, a member of Associated Parishes who made liturgical supplies, died April 28 after a long battle with leukemia. He was 74.

Born in Fresno, California, he was a graduate of Pomona College, and American Baptist Seminary of the West, and had a degree in Anglican studies from Church Divinity School of the Pacific. He was ordained to the priesthood in December 1990.

After ordination, he served in interim ministries and as a non-stipendiary associate around the San Francisco Bay area.

He was a liturgist and made liturgical vestments, altar frontals, and cloth tapestries. He was an associate of the Order of the Holy Cross. He edited a weblog, The Byzigenous Buddhapalian.

After Strid retired from his church career in 2006, he worked as a part-time accountant and in customer support for the travel department for the U.S. Forest Service in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He is survived by a niece and nephew