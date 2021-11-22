From “Homily 14 on Philippians”(ca. 398-402)

“In everything, by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. There is this for one consolation, the Lord is at hand.” And again, “I will be with you always, even unto the end of the world” (Matt. 28:20).

Behold another consolation, a medicine which heals grief, and distress, and all that is painful. And what is this? Prayer, thanksgiving in all things. And so God wills that our prayers should not simply be requests, but thanksgivings too for what we have. For how should can one ask for future things, who is not thankful for the past?

“But in everything by prayer and supplication.” Wherefore we ought to give thanks for all things, even for those which seem to be grievous, for this is the part of the truly thankful man. In the other case the nature of the things demands it; but this springs from a grateful soul, and one earnestly affected toward God. God acknowledges these prayers, but others he knows not.

Offer up such prayers as may be acknowledged; for he disposes all things for our profit, though we know it not. And this is a proof that it greatly profits, namely, that we know it not.

“And the peace of God which passes all understanding shall guard your hearts and your thoughts in Christ Jesus.” What means this? The peace of God which he has wrought toward men, surpasses all understanding. For who could have expected, who could have hoped, that such good things would have come? They exceed all man’s understanding, not his speech alone. For his enemies, for those who hated him, for those who determined to turn themselves away, for these, he refused not to deliver up his only begotten son, that he might make peace with us. This peace then, i.e., the reconciliation, the love of God, shall guard your hearts and your thoughts.

St. John Chrysostom (ca. 347-407) was Archbishop of Constantinople, and one of the greatest preachers of his era. He is traditionally counted among the Four Great Doctors of the Eastern Church. The Homilies on Philippians date from his ministry as archbishop in the imperial city. His feast day is September 13.