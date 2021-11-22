The November 28 Advent issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Elizabeth Orens describes how churches and cathedrals have responded to the pandemic through gifts of the imagination, offering their art to express the Gospel message.

In News, Kirk Petersen talks to the priest in charge of Colin Powell’s childhood Episcopal church in the Bronx, and does some data diving in the annual compensation report from Church Pension Group.

In Cæli enarrant, Christopher Wells opens his heart and shares memories of a lifetime of formation and friendship with his mother, who died in the summer.

Jesse Masai checks in from Africa, where a South Sudanese priest nurtures a values-based Christian academy, building it course by course.

Drawing on his experience as a bishop in Kenya, Joseph Wandera declares that the Anglican family is alive and working, despite painful disagreements.

Dennis Raverty reviews some of Rembrandt’s etchings of the Madonna and Child, and Simon Cotton offers a paean to the cathedral at Chartres, France, considered by some the greatest cathedral ever built.

All this plus more news, book reviews, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

CPG’s Compensation Report Offers a Wealth of Data

By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

South Sudan’s Lost Boy Pastor Shows the way

By Jesse Masai

By Jesse Masai Lament and Healing through Art

By Elizabeth Orens

By Elizabeth Orens Encountering Each Other in the Anglican Communion

By Joseph Wandera

By Joseph Wandera Cornerstones

‘Color, and the Light of God Behind It’

By Simon Cotton

CULTURES

Rembrandt’s Unwitting Madonna

By Dennis Raverty

BOOKS

Sealed | Review by Shirley O’Shea

The Cambridge Companion to the Gospels

Review by Stephen Platten

Review by Stephen Platten Matrix: A Novel

Review by Christine Havens

Review by Christine Havens Ecotheology | Review by Charleston David wilson

OTHER DEPARTMENTS