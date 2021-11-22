New: 11/28 TLC Online November 22, 2021 Highlight, News The November 28 Advent issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers. In our cover story, Elizabeth Orens describes how churches and cathedrals have responded to the pandemic through gifts of the imagination, offering their art to express the Gospel message. In News, Kirk Petersen talks to the priest in charge of Colin Powell’s childhood Episcopal church in the Bronx, and does some data diving in the annual compensation report from Church Pension Group. In Cæli enarrant, Christopher Wells opens his heart and shares memories of a lifetime of formation and friendship with his mother, who died in the summer. Jesse Masai checks in from Africa, where a South Sudanese priest nurtures a values-based Christian academy, building it course by course. Drawing on his experience as a bishop in Kenya, Joseph Wandera declares that the Anglican family is alive and working, despite painful disagreements. Dennis Raverty reviews some of Rembrandt’s etchings of the Madonna and Child, and Simon Cotton offers a paean to the cathedral at Chartres, France, considered by some the greatest cathedral ever built. All this plus more news, book reviews, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today. NEWS CPG’s Compensation Report Offers a Wealth of Data By Kirk Petersen FEATURES South Sudan’s Lost Boy Pastor Shows the way By Jesse Masai Lament and Healing through Art By Elizabeth Orens Encountering Each Other in the Anglican Communion By Joseph Wandera Cornerstones ‘Color, and the Light of God Behind It’ By Simon Cotton CULTURES Rembrandt’s Unwitting Madonna By Dennis Raverty BOOKS Sealed | Review by Shirley O’Shea The Cambridge Companion to the Gospels Review by Stephen Platten Matrix: A Novel Review by Christine Havens Ecotheology | Review by Charleston David wilson OTHER DEPARTMENTS Cæli enarrant People & Places Sunday’s Readings Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)