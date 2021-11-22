From “Baptism with the Holy Ghost,” Sermons for the Christian Year (ca. 1836-1866)

The very form and object of St. John the Baptist’s ministry was, as we all know, by baptizing with water to prepare the way for one who should baptize with the Holy Ghost. Twice, indeed, he said before a few chosen disciples, “Behold the Lamb of God.” … And he described our Lord, “There stands one among you, whom you do not know, of whom I said, he comes after me; he shall baptize you with the Holy Ghost and with fire.”… The baptism with the Holy Ghost was the great thing which they, to whom Christ was preached, were to taught to look on to from the beginning [of the Gospel]… [And at the end of the Gospel story, on the day of Pentecost], the apostles looked back to the sayings of St. John and said to themselves, “Now we know their meaning, now we see how God has been gradually preparing us for his greatest work of all, the setting up of his kingdom by the coming of the Holy Spirit to dwell in the souls and bodies of his people.”

John Keble (1792-1866) was an Anglican priest, theologian, and poet, one of the principal leaders of the Oxford Movement, Anglicanism’s nineteenth century Catholic Revival. He is best known for The Christian Year, a popular set of devotional poems that inspired support for liturgical renewal, and for his 1833 Assize Sermon, widely regarded as the spark of the Oxford Movement. He was among the principal authors of The Tracts for the Times, a series of 90 pamphlets that announced the Oxford Movement’s aims to the wider church. He served as the rector of Hursley, a village in Hampshire, for the final thirty years of his life, and his parish sermons were posthumously published. Keble is commemorated on March 29 on the liturgical calendars of many Anglican churches.