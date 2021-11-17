The November 14 Giving issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Neva Rae Fox describes two churches in Bangladesh that were constructed with financial support from United Thank Offering (UTO).

In News, Kirk Petersen reports on the Diocese of Albany’s postponed action on changing its canons that prohibit same-sex marriage, and covers the Executive Council’s deliberations over a projected multi-million dollar surplus.

Charles Hoffacker explores the 13th-century world of Jacopone da Todi, “a fool for Christ’s sake.” In Nebraska, Neva Rae Fox profiles a Yazidi community bonding with an Episcopal parish.

Christmas is coming, and Mike Patterson surveys Episcopal stores to gather tips for gifts.

In Ethics, Stewart Clem asks whether the marketplace has become a beast, and calls for imagining a humane economy.

In De terra veritas, Mark Michael traces the history and current expression of philanthropy, and wonders if we’re heading in the wrong direction.

NEWS

Albany Postpones Vote on Marriage Canons

By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

‘Big Jim’ — Franciscan Mystic and Italian Poet

Jacopone da Todi | By Charles Hoffacker

Jacopone da Todi | By Charles Hoffacker Nebraska Parish, Yazidi Thrive in Long-Term

Relationship | By Neva Rae Fox

Relationship | By Neva Rae Fox Episcopal Stores Offer Gifts, Books Galore

for the Holidays | By Mike Patterson

for the Holidays | By Mike Patterson Two New Churches Celebrated in Bangladesh

By Neva Rae Fox

ETHICS

What’s Wrong with Big Business?

By Stewart Clem

BOOKS

Stewardship | Review by Neal Michell

Creating Financially Sustainable Congregations

and We Aren't Broke | Review by James w. Murphy

and We Aren’t Broke | Review by James w. Murphy Finding Abundance in Scarcity

Review by S. Thomas Kincaid III

Review by S. Thomas Kincaid III Crisis in Care

Review by Charleston David wilson

OTHER DEPARTMENTS