Search
Home

The November 14 Giving issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Neva Rae Fox describes two churches in Bangladesh that were constructed with financial support from United Thank Offering (UTO).

In News, Kirk Petersen reports on the Diocese of Albany’s postponed action on changing its canons that prohibit same-sex marriage, and covers the Executive Council’s deliberations over a projected multi-million dollar surplus.

Charles Hoffacker explores the 13th-century world of Jacopone da Todi, “a fool for Christ’s sake.” In Nebraska, Neva Rae Fox profiles a Yazidi community bonding with an Episcopal parish.

Christmas is coming, and Mike Patterson surveys Episcopal stores to gather tips for gifts.

In Ethics, Stewart Clem asks whether the marketplace has become a beast, and calls for imagining a humane economy.

In De terra veritas, Mark Michael traces the history and current expression of philanthropy, and wonders if we’re heading in the wrong direction.

All this plus more news, book reviews, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

  • Albany Postpones Vote on Marriage Canons
    By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

  • ‘Big Jim’ — Franciscan Mystic and Italian Poet
    Jacopone da Todi | By Charles Hoffacker
  • Nebraska Parish, Yazidi Thrive in Long-Term
    Relationship | By Neva Rae Fox
  • Episcopal Stores Offer Gifts, Books Galore
    for the Holidays | By Mike Patterson
  • Two New Churches Celebrated in Bangladesh
    By Neva Rae Fox

ETHICS

  • What’s Wrong with Big Business?
    By Stewart Clem

BOOKS

  • Stewardship | Review by Neal Michell
  • Creating Financially Sustainable Congregations
    and We Aren’t Broke | Review by James w. Murphy
  • Finding Abundance in Scarcity
    Review by S. Thomas Kincaid III
  • Crisis in Care
    Review by Charleston David wilson

OTHER DEPARTMENTS

  • De terra veritas
  • People & Places
  • Sunday’s Readings