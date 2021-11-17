Anglican bishops and others have been participating in a series of “bishop’s conversations” in preparation for next year’s Lambeth Conference, where bishops from around the world meet every 10 or 14 years or so. The theme for November is “Called to be Stewards,” focused on climate change and caring for God’s creation. The discussions took place November 2 and 4, while the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference was meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. The conversations are private, but each month some of the participants share their thoughts about the topic on the Lambeth Conference website.

“I’ve never experienced things in my life that I’ve experienced just in these last few years, when it comes to cyclones – category five! For the first time in my life, I had a flood all around my home. In many places people were losing everything, villages were flooding for the first time.

“One of our coastal families where they have the old homestead is now underwater, they are moving further inland. I’ve visited other places where the villagers had to be resettled from seaside to interior. And that is happening right now. We were able to predict weather in the past, now we don’t know when it’s going to rain or when it’s going to be dry. … The real concern, if this carries on, is about the next generation, our children, our grandchildren.”

– Henry Bull

Bishop of Vanua Levu and Taveuni, Fiji

“The percentage of territory that was ravaged during this period increased by more than 200 per cent, reaching a record of 810 square kilometers of deforestation in the Amazon in the last few months. Also fires have increased dramatically. … For us here in the Amazon region, the territories are like extensions of native peoples’ bodies. They are part of their sacredness. So, when creation is degraded, for our peoples, their bodies are also degraded. It’s a suffering with serious consequences for people’s spirituality, with serious consequences for life as a whole, and it harms and violates the integrity of God’s creation.

“I don’t raise my voice against climate injustices, against socio-environmental injustices, because it’s part of my ideology. … I do these things because of the Gospel … I fight for climate justice because I’m Christ’s disciple. I think discipleship is the foundation for all of our actions in society.” – Marinez Bassotto

Bishop of the Amazon, Brazil