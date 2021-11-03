By Egan Millard

Episcopal News Service

The standing committee of the Diocese of Albany, the last remaining U.S.-based diocese in the Episcopal Church to prohibit same-sex marriage, announced on Nov. 1 that the ceremonies may proceed in the diocese, bringing the diocese into compliance with General Convention’s mandate to make marriage rites available to all couples.

“We seek the renewing and rebuilding of our diocesan community,” the standing committee wrote in its announcement, which quoted the 79th General Convention’s Resolution B012 and other church documents in explaining the committee’s decision. “We pledge ourselves to work with one another in a spirit of mutual respect in the midst of ‘theological diversity in regard to matters of human sexuality.’”

The status of same-sex marriage in the upstate New York diocese has been a point of contention ever since former Bishop William Love refused to implement Resolution B012.

