In our cover story, Jesse Masai reports that a famine in Madagascar has prompted Anglican leaders to call for greater efforts to combat climate change.

In News, Kirk Petersen laments that “ASA is never going to be the same.” In another article, he describes how the three dioceses in Wisconsin are actively considering a merger.

An evangelism conference in a church in the mountains of Vermont provides a model for sharing “the Jesus pie” with a hungry world, and Charles Hoffacker has the story.

Robyn Douglass explores the Anglican cathedral at the center of south Australia’s “City of Churches,” and Dennis Raverty admires the religious paintings of Edwin Howland Blashfield.

In Ethics, David Marshall encourages Christian engagement with Muslims.

NEWS

Pandemic Skew Parochial Report Data

By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

Unlocking God’s Grace and Hope: An Episcopal

Conference on Evangelism | By Charles Hoffacker

for Environmental Stewardship | By Jesse Masai

By Robyn Douglass

CULTURES

Blashfield’s Forbidden Garden

By Dennis Raverty

ETHICS

Intelligence, Humility, Confidence: Towards an

Agenda for Christian Engagement with Muslims

By David Marshall

BOOKS

Climate, Catastrophe, and Faith

Review by Mark Koevering

World Christianity and Indigenous Experience

Review by Grant LeMarquand

Review by Paul D. Wheatley

OTHER DEPARTMENTS