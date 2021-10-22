New: 10/31 TLC Online October 22, 2021 Features, Highlight The October 31 World Mission issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers. In our cover story, Jesse Masai reports that a famine in Madagascar has prompted Anglican leaders to call for greater efforts to combat climate change. In News, Kirk Petersen laments that “ASA is never going to be the same.” In another article, he describes how the three dioceses in Wisconsin are actively considering a merger. An evangelism conference in a church in the mountains of Vermont provides a model for sharing “the Jesus pie” with a hungry world, and Charles Hoffacker has the story. Robyn Douglass explores the Anglican cathedral at the center of south Australia’s “City of Churches,” and Dennis Raverty admires the religious paintings of Edwin Howland Blashfield. In Ethics, David Marshall encourages Christian engagement with Muslims. All this plus more news, book reviews, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today. NEWS Pandemic Skew Parochial Report Data By Kirk Petersen FEATURES Unlocking God’s Grace and Hope: An Episcopal Conference on Evangelism | By Charles Hoffacker Famine in Madagascar Sparks Calls for Environmental Stewardship | By Jesse Masai CORNERSTONES: St. Peter’s Cathedral, Adelaide By Robyn Douglass CULTURES Blashfield’s Forbidden Garden By Dennis Raverty ETHICS Intelligence, Humility, Confidence: Towards an Agenda for Christian Engagement with Muslims By David Marshall BOOKS Climate, Catastrophe, and Faith Review by Mark Koevering Words for a Dying World | Review by Joseph Wandera World Christianity and Indigenous Experience Review by Grant LeMarquand John the Theologian and His Paschal Gospel Review by Paul D. Wheatley OTHER DEPARTMENTS People & Places. Sunday’s Readings Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)