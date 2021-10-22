Search
The October 31 World Mission issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Jesse Masai reports that a famine in Madagascar has prompted Anglican leaders to call for greater efforts to combat climate change.

In News, Kirk Petersen laments that “ASA is never going to be the same.” In another article, he describes how the three dioceses in Wisconsin are actively considering a merger.

An evangelism conference in a church in the mountains of Vermont provides a model for sharing “the Jesus pie” with a hungry world, and Charles Hoffacker has the story.

Robyn Douglass explores the Anglican cathedral at the center of  south Australia’s “City of Churches,” and Dennis Raverty admires the religious paintings of Edwin Howland Blashfield.

In Ethics, David Marshall encourages Christian engagement with Muslims.

All this plus more news, book reviews, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

  • Pandemic Skew Parochial Report Data
    By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

  • Unlocking God’s Grace and Hope: An Episcopal
    Conference on Evangelism | By Charles Hoffacker
  • Famine in Madagascar Sparks Calls
    for Environmental Stewardship | By Jesse Masai
  • CORNERSTONES: St. Peter’s Cathedral, Adelaide
    By Robyn Douglass

CULTURES

  • Blashfield’s Forbidden Garden
    By Dennis Raverty

ETHICS

  • Intelligence, Humility, Confidence: Towards an
    Agenda for Christian Engagement with Muslims
    By David Marshall

BOOKS

  • Climate, Catastrophe, and Faith
    Review by Mark Koevering
  • Words for a Dying World | Review by Joseph Wandera
  • World Christianity and Indigenous Experience
    Review by Grant LeMarquand
  • John the Theologian and His Paschal Gospel
    Review by Paul D. Wheatley

OTHER DEPARTMENTS

  • People & Places.
  • Sunday’s Readings