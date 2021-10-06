The October 17 Fall Education issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Wesley Hill plans to urge his seminary students to bring a physical, printed-and-bound Bible with them to class, in part to rediscover the rewards of thumbing through the pages. (It works for church as well as for class.)

In News, Kirk Petersen explores the three-year history of Resolution B012, which authorized same-sex marriage rites throughout the church, and describes a range of results in the eight affected dioceses. Also: A parish in Indiana has just produced a third bishop, and Puerto Rico decides to change provinces.

Neva Rae Fox continues her examination of the “hybrid church,” asking what will change when pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Sarah Faehnle Mast, a second-year M.Div. candidate at Seminary of the Southwest, takes first place in TLC‘s 12th-annual student essay competition, for “Participation in Divine Emptiness: Theosis at the Empty Tomb.”

In Ethics, Victor Austin tells us that “children are not humanly optional,” nor are they for fulfillment of the parents or the future good of society. The point of having children is to increase the number of saints, and he urges married couples to be open to having children.

In the mystery of the Trinity, Timothy Jones finds an invitation to greater intimacy with God. Pamela A. Lewis reviews a dynamic collection at the Met Cloisters: “Spain, 1000-1200: Art at the Frontiers of Faith.” Doty Wenzel dishes on PB&J for the homeless.

All this plus more news, book reviews, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

The B012 Compromise, Three Years On

By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

Is There a Place for Post-Pandemic Hybrid Worship?

By Neva Rae Fox

Essay Contest Winners 2021

First Place : Participation in Divine Emptiness

By Sarah Faehnle Mast

Bring Your Bible to Class — or Church

By Wesley Hill

When Mystery Becomes an Invitation

By Timothy Jones

CULTURES

Spain, 1000-1200: Art at the Frontiers of Faith

Review by Pamela A. Lewis

ETHICS

Why Have Children? | By Victor Lee Austin

BOOKS

Saint James School of Maryland: 175 Years

Review by Jon Jordan

OTHER DEPARTMENTS