By Kirk Petersen

Rochester

The Rt. Rev. Prince Singh, VIII Bishop of Rochester, announced September 16 that he will resign on February 2, 2022, the 14th anniversary of his election as bishop.

“My heart is at peace as I pray this decision collaboratively, just the way I have prayed most of my past choices into action,” Singh wrote in a letter to the diocese . “I will say that this journey was not always easy, but with the challenging times, we did get greater clarity about why and how to be a beloved community.”

The announcement comes four months after a fire destroyed the bishop’s home in Perinton, New York, an eastern suburb of Rochester.

“I do not intend to retire right now. Wherever God calls me to serve following our fulfilling run, I hope you will bless and send me as your own,” Singh wrote.

The Standing Committee announced that it will interview candidates to serve as provisional bishop, and expects to present a single candidate to the diocesan convention on October 30. Further steps in the transition process will be announced at that time.

Los Angeles

When the Rt. Rev. Diane Jardine Bruce, VII Bishop Suffragan of Los Angeles, departs to become Provisional Bishop of West Missouri, a retired presiding bishop and two retired diocesan bishops will step in to handle episcopal visitations in the church’s fifth-largest diocese.

Bishop of Los Angeles John Harvey Taylor announced September 29 that the three bishops are the Rt. Rev. Katharine Jefferts Schori, the former XXVI Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church and former IX Bishop of Nevada; the Rt. Rev. Edward S. Little, former VII Bishop of Northern Indiana; and the Rt. Rev. C. Franklin Brookhart, former IX Bishop of Montana.

“The three bishops will visit congregations on Taylor’s behalf to celebrate, preach, and offer confirmation, reception, and renewal of baptismal vows. There are no plans at this time to call for the election of a bishop suffragan, or to add assisting bishops to the diocesan staff,” Taylor said, in an announcement to the diocese .

Under Canon III.12.3 , a bishop must visit each congregation in a diocese at least once every three years, preaching and presiding over a Eucharist. In small dioceses the diocesan bishop usually meets this obligation alone, but Los Angeles lists more than 130 congregations on its website.

Taylor said the Rt. Rev. Chet Talton, VI Bishop Suffragan of Los Angeles, “who celebrated his 80th birthday last week, looks forward to returning to the episcopal rota soon.”

Bruce is expected to be confirmed as bishop provisional in West Missouri on November 6, in a special election in which she will be the only candidate.

Iowa