The October 3 Liturgical Arts issue of The Living Church

In our cover story, Dennis Raverty examines the intimate Franciscan crucifix that graces Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in New York City, topped by the colorful six-winged seraph.

In News, the TLC staff reviews the life and controversies of Bishop John Shelby Spong, and the fervent supporters and detractors he inspired. Kirk Petersen reports that the Church in Wales has authorized the blessing of civil same-sex marriages and partnerships.

Neva Rae Fox chronicles efforts by the Episcopal Church in the Philippines to address hunger and unemployment caused by the pandemic.

Felicia Mary Francis Skene’s 19th-century novels and theological writings helped bring the Tractarian movement to life, as Elizabeth Orens describes.

Lawrence N. Crumb describes the unintended consequences of past revisions of the Book of Common Prayer. Simon Cuff traces the priorities of Christian socialism. Simon Cotton finds St. Swithin’s while continuing his tour of English church architecture.

In De terra veritas, Mark Michael celebrates the master upholsterer and other craftsmen who passionately care for the house of God.

All this plus more news, book reviews, obituaries, and Sunday's Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.

NEWS

Iconoclast John Spong Dies at 90

FEATURES

In Philippines, Connections Crucial to COVID Relief

By Neva Rae Fox

Felicia Skene: In Service to the Divine Master

By Elizabeth Orens

Liturgical Revision's Unintended Consequences

By Lawrence N. Crumb

Baroque Splendor in the Vale of the White Horse

By Simon Cotton

ETHICS

Christian Socialism | By Simon Cuff

CULTURES

An Intimate, Franciscan Crucifix | By Dennis Raverty

BOOKS

Church Curiosities

Review by Mary Grace Gibbs DuPree

The Anglican Office Book

Review by Mary Grace Gibbs DuPree

A Time to Build Anew | Review by Ben Lima

Lighten Our Darkness | Review by Walker Robinson

