By David Paulsen

Episcopal News Service

Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry is scheduled to preach at the 11:15 a.m. service this Sunday at Trinity Church Wall Street in Lower Manhattan, near the World Trade Center site. The church’s St. Paul’s Chapel became a focal point for pastoral outreach to Ground Zero after the attacks, with hundreds of volunteers ministering to first responders and the workers who were tasked with sifting through the ruins of the towers after the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

For the 20-year commemorations, Trinity Church is inviting the public to “A Time and Space for Remembrance and Healing” that will span the weekend, starting with a service at 8 p.m. tonight. After the service, St. Paul’s Chapel will remain open to all who “are seeking a place to pray, reflect, mourn, or simply sit with their memories,” according to the church. Congregations and dioceses across the Episcopal Church are preparing their own commemorations.

In the nation’s capital, Washington National Cathedral offered a Morning Prayer service today from its War Memorial Chapel led by the Rt. Rev. Carl Wright, bishop for armed forces and federal ministry. The cathedral will hold a memorial service at 11 a.m. Sunday, including the tolling of the cathedral’s funeral bell. The images of the 343 New York firefighters who died in the attacks will be displayed on the cathedral’s West Lawn.

