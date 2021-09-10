The September 19 Fall Book issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Christopher Wells chronicles the dedication of the $67 million expansion of the largest Episcopal church, St. Martin’s in Houston, where President George H.W. Bush used to worship.

In News, Kirk Petersen reports that the Episcopal Church paid $4.5 million in legal fees to the Fort Worth diocese of the Anglican Church in North America after 12 years of unsuccessful property litigation. Episcopal Migration Ministries is scrambling to support Afghan refugees, and Neva Rae Fox has the story.

Fox also describes One Man’s Treasure, a Dallas-area charity that has provided free clothing to released Texas prisoners since 2005, to help them make a fresh start in society.

Pandemic lockdowns and separations have led to an increase in domestic and gender-based violence, and three articles address the issue from different parts of the world: Anne O. Weatherholt from the United States, Robyn Douglass from Australia, and Dr. Esther Mombo and Jesse Masai from Africa.

And it’s the Fall Books issue, so we’ve got lots of book reviews: Mac Stewart reflects on the sublime heights of John’s Gospel; W.L. Prehn on how Christians can use the news media rather than be used by it; Robert D. Edmunds on exploring the Old City of Jerusalem; Deonna D. Neal on scripture and ethics; and Poulson Reed on the prayerful use of leadership techniques from the for-profit sector.

All this plus more news, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

TEC Pays $4.5 Million to ACNA’s Fort Worth Diocese

By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

One Man’s Treasure Helps One Man at a Time

By Neva Rae Fox

By Neva Rae Fox The Marvel of St. Martin’s, Houston

By Christopher Wells

By Christopher Wells Charles Henry Brent and a Post-Pandemic Vision

for Christian Unity | By R. William Franklin

for Christian Unity | By R. William Franklin Australian Church Confronts ‘Emergency’

of Domestic Violence | By Robyn Douglass

of Domestic Violence | By Robyn Douglass Wounded and Silenced: Gender-Based Violence

and the Anglican Communion in Africa

By Dr. Esther Mombo and Jesse Masai

ETHICS

Intimate Partner Violence | By Anne O. Weatherholt

BOOKS

Homilies on the Gospel of John | Review by Mac Stewart

Reading the Times | Review by W.L. Prehn

Gateways to the Divine | Review by Robert D. Edmunds

Bridging Scripture and Moral Theology

Review by Deonna D. Neal

Review by Deonna D. Neal Pastoral Leadership | Review by Poulson Reed

OTHER DEPARTMENTS