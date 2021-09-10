New: 9/19 TLC Online September 10, 2021 Highlight, News The September 19 Fall Book issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers. In our cover story, Christopher Wells chronicles the dedication of the $67 million expansion of the largest Episcopal church, St. Martin’s in Houston, where President George H.W. Bush used to worship. In News, Kirk Petersen reports that the Episcopal Church paid $4.5 million in legal fees to the Fort Worth diocese of the Anglican Church in North America after 12 years of unsuccessful property litigation. Episcopal Migration Ministries is scrambling to support Afghan refugees, and Neva Rae Fox has the story. Fox also describes One Man’s Treasure, a Dallas-area charity that has provided free clothing to released Texas prisoners since 2005, to help them make a fresh start in society. Pandemic lockdowns and separations have led to an increase in domestic and gender-based violence, and three articles address the issue from different parts of the world: Anne O. Weatherholt from the United States, Robyn Douglass from Australia, and Dr. Esther Mombo and Jesse Masai from Africa. And it’s the Fall Books issue, so we’ve got lots of book reviews: Mac Stewart reflects on the sublime heights of John’s Gospel; W.L. Prehn on how Christians can use the news media rather than be used by it; Robert D. Edmunds on exploring the Old City of Jerusalem; Deonna D. Neal on scripture and ethics; and Poulson Reed on the prayerful use of leadership techniques from the for-profit sector. All this plus more news, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today. NEWS TEC Pays $4.5 Million to ACNA’s Fort Worth Diocese By Kirk Petersen FEATURES One Man’s Treasure Helps One Man at a Time By Neva Rae Fox The Marvel of St. Martin’s, Houston By Christopher Wells Charles Henry Brent and a Post-Pandemic Vision for Christian Unity | By R. William Franklin Australian Church Confronts ‘Emergency’ of Domestic Violence | By Robyn Douglass Wounded and Silenced: Gender-Based Violence and the Anglican Communion in Africa By Dr. Esther Mombo and Jesse Masai ETHICS Intimate Partner Violence | By Anne O. Weatherholt BOOKS Homilies on the Gospel of John | Review by Mac Stewart Reading the Times | Review by W.L. Prehn Gateways to the Divine | Review by Robert D. Edmunds Bridging Scripture and Moral Theology Review by Deonna D. Neal Pastoral Leadership | Review by Poulson Reed OTHER DEPARTMENTS People & Places Sunday’s Readings Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)