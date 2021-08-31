The Rt. Rev. Paul Lambert has joined the Diocese of Springfield as assisting bishop, and will serve during the search and transition for the XII Bishop of Springfield. Lambert served as suffragan bishop of the Diocese of Dallas from 2008 to 2016, when he retired. Prior to his election he served congregations in California, Kansas, and Texas, and was canon to the ordinary in Dallas. He has been active in churchwide governance, and is a member of the Communion Partners.

The XI Bishop of Springfield, Daniel Martins, retired at the end of June after a “modified sabbatical” during which he shared ecclesiastical authority with the Standing Committee. Martins served as bishop since 2011, and is a member of Communion Partners and secretary of the board of The Living Church Foundation, Inc.

The diocese has been nominating and screening potential candidates, and expects to hold an electing synod on December 11. (The diocese uses the term “synod” instead of “convention.”) Consecration is scheduled for May 21, 2022.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh has been notified that Bishop-Elect Ketlan Solak has received the required majority of consents from standing committees and bishops with jurisdiction. She was elected June 26, and is scheduled to be consecrated as the IX Bishop of Pittsburgh on November 13.

— Kirk Petersen