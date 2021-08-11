Fr. Jean Fils Chéry poses with the pickup truck in which he and his wife were kidnapped.

By Kirk Petersen

An Episcopal priest and his wife are emotionally shaken but physically unharmed after 36 hours in the hands of heavily armed kidnappers in Haiti.

Family, co-workers, and friends were quickly able to raise US$31,000 to purchase their freedom, but many others have not been so fortunate. Their story provides a window into a desperately poor country where kidnapping is an industry, the gangs are more powerful than the police, and a presidential assassination is being investigated as a possible inside job.

The Rev. Jean Fils Chéry told TLC he was on his way to work on the morning of August 4 when his pickup was cut off by another vehicle, out of which four men emerged with rifles. Chéry’s wife, Emilie, was with him, as he was taking her from their home in Croix-des-Bouquets to the capital city of Port-au-Prince to get a COVID vaccination.

The kidnappers ordered the couple into the back seat of the Chevrolet Colorado, and two armed men crowded in to their left and right. “After we left the national road, they banded our eyes,” Chéry said, so they did not know where they were taken.

In addition to being the rector of a small church, Chéry is director of operations for Haiti’s branch of Food for the Poor, an international Christian charity. He was given his phone briefly to call his boss, the Rt. Rev. Ogé Beauvoir, the executive director of the charity and the former bishop suffragan of the Diocese of Haiti. (Adding to the overall atmosphere of instability, there has been no bishop diocesan for Haiti since 2018, when irregularities led to the rejection of the results of an election.)

Beauvoir also was on his way to work at the Port-au-Prince offices of Food for the Poor when he got the call from Chéry. “He said, ‘Bishop, I have some problems.’ I said what’s wrong? And he said to me ‘some young men just grabbed me.’”

Beauvoir said he then heard a voice shout “’shut off the phone!’ And that was the worst thing I heard. And then I realized that he has been kidnapped.”

He tried unsuccessfully to reach Emilie Chéry, and eventually connected with a cousin who lives with the couple and their three children, the oldest of whom is 10 years old. The cousin said the couple had left the house together, and Beauvoir realized they must both have been kidnapped.

It’s hard to overstate the level of lawlessness and chaos in Haiti, which is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, and home to the largest diocese of the Episcopal Church.

Mystery still surrounds the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was killed in his bedroom despite the presence of dozens of guards at the presidential palace. Haitian authorities have not explained how that could happen without a single guard being hurt, but two of the leaders of the security force are currently being held in prison.

Violence had surged even before the assassination. Kidnapping for ransom has been a problem for years in Haiti, but open warfare between rival gangs broke out in early June, and the pace has accelerated.

Beauvoir called the police officer in charge of anti-kidnapping efforts to see if the location of the cell phone call could be traced. “That police officer got back to me and said he was calling from the 400 Mawozo base” north of Port-au-Prince, Beauvoir said.

400 Mawozo, which translates roughly as “400 lame men,” is one of the largest of the many gangs fighting for control of the greater Port-au-Prince area. Haitian authorities know exactly where the gang is based, but “they cannot go there. They cannot dismantle the gangs, the gangs are very powerful,” Chéry said. He said there were 11 kidnapped people at the base, separated in rooms for men and women. None of the others have been released.

Beauvoir reached out to leaders of the Roman Catholic Church, and was connected with a Jesuit priest who had successfully negotiated the release of Catholic priests on two recent occasions. Fr. Salomon Jerome, rector of Notre Dame de la Merci Roman Catholic Church, “did excellent work. I call that his new ministry, because Father Jean Fils was the third priest he managed to get released,” Beauvoir said.

Jerome and a small group of others engaged in tense negotiations with the kidnappers. “They asked for $200,000 U.S. dollars. He said to them, the church never has that kind of money.”

After the kidnappers came down to $100,000, Jerome offered $10,000. “They just hung up the telephone on him.”

A subsequent conversation came to a stalemate with the kidnappers demanding $50,000 and Jerome offering $20,000. Jerome then arranged for a middle man to connect with the kidnappers, and agreement was reached at $30,000 for the gang and $1,000 for the middle man. For perspective, the gross per capita income in Haiti is about $800 per year.

“We managed to secure a loan for Father Chéry to pay the ransom. And that loan should be paid back,” Beauvoir said. At his request, TLC is withholding specific details of how the money was raised, out of concern over future kidnappings.

Chéry said he and his wife were released after dark on August 5, after the money was delivered to a certain street corner to a man in a specific-colored T-shirt. They left the gang’s base in a convoy of six vehicles, including his own pickup, all filled with heavily armed men. “That was unbelievable,” Chéry said. “I was like a chief, the president, many cars following me. So that was unbelievable.”

Neither of them suffered any physical harm, and Chéry never believed they would be killed. Although the men pointed guns at them and told negotiators they would be killed unless ransomed, the gang never verbally threatened Jean Fils or Emilie Chéry.

“They didn’t hurt us. They provided food once a day, and enabled us to go to the bathroom – not a good bathroom. They gave us some water to wash our face and brush our teeth,” he said.

Chéry was joyously welcomed back to Sunday services at St. James Episcopal Church in Pétion-Ville, a southern suburb of Port-au-Prince, where he is priest in charge. He said the diocese has arranged for he and his wife to meet with a therapist, and he was in remarkably good spirits during an hour-long Zoom meeting with TLC. He said he has collected some of the money needed to repay the loan.

Friends have told him he should move, but he has no intention of going anywhere. “This is my home. I built it. I don’t have anywhere else to live,” he said.

TLC readers may remember Chéry from an April 2020 article, when he described the challenges of transitioning to new forms of ministry in the early days of the pandemic.

Chéry and Beauvoir both said the crisis in Haiti cannot be resolved without outside help. “It’s an emergency, we cannot wait for long,” Chéry said, adding that the leader of the gang had told him the only way the kidnappings would stop is if American troops come to Haiti.

“There is no safe place in Haiti as we speak,” Beauvoir said. “We hope that our friends who have means help us clean that mess.”

Questions to officials at the Church Center about support for Haiti were referred to the Rt. Rev. Todd Ousley, bishop for the office of pastoral development, who oversees the church’s relationship with Haiti. Ousley released the following statement:

“The Episcopal Church remains committed to walking alongside the people of Haiti through the Diocese of Haiti. Despite multiple crises — political, civil, gang-related, food insecurity, economic, and health issues — the leadership of the Church in Haiti remains resourceful and creative. Solutions will not come easily and must be determined by Haitians. We continue as companions in these efforts at self-determination.”

When asked how he was able to maintain any sense of hope in a desperate situation, Beauvoir explained that in French, there are two words that translate as hope. Espoir refers to a rational sense of hope, while “esperance is when there is no place for reason, but you still hope that things will be better tomorrow, because of your faith in the Risen Lord,” he said. “That’s why we refuse to give up.”