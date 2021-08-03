The August 8 Summer 2 issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Alister McGrath welcomes the new Anglican Communion Science Commission with an exploration of Anglicanism’s long legacy on scientific engagement, focusing especially on two twentieth century figures, John Habgood and John Polkinghorne.

In News, Kirk Petersen reports on the mishandling of accusations of sexual abuse involving a 9-year-old girl by ACNA bishop Stewart Ruch, as well as a racial inequity audit of the Episcopal Church discussed at Executive Council and Pittsburgh’s bishop elect, Ketlen Solak.

Mark Michael introduces Archbishop Georges Titre Ande, the Anglican Church in the Congo’s new primate and discusses the fallout from a church growth initiative that some Church of England clerics interpret as hostile to traditionally trained clergy.

Elizabeth Hamilton discusses a Duke Divinity School initiative that incorporates robust theological study into the training of doctors to equip them to address their patients’ spiritual needs. Sue Careless reviews the Netflix drama Shtisel, set inside a Jerusalem Orthodox Jewish community.

Jesse Masai reports on an inspiring story of growth in Tanzania’s Diocese of Kondoa, led by the “miracle bishop,” Given Gaula. Mark Michael continues his De Terra Veritas series on the duty of public worship with a dive into classic Anglican sources.

NEWS

ACNA Bishop Admits Mishandling Child Abuse Case

By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

Anglicanism and the Natural Sciences

By Alister McGrath

Medicine Engages Faith Anew

By Elizabeth Hamilton

The Miracle Tanzanian Bishop with a Dream

By Jesse Masai

By Jesse Masai A Promise Confirmed: A Wedding Sermon

By Lawrence N. Crumb

CULTURES

Shtisel: A Gentle Glimpse into a Different World

Review by Sue Careless

ETHICS

Finitude and Hope in Bioethics | Bioethics: A Primer

for Christians, 4th edition

Review by Gerald McKenny

BOOKS

Participation in God: A Study in Christian Doctrine and Metaphysics

Review by Daria Spezzano

