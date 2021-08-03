New: 8/8 TLC Online August 3, 2021 Highlight The August 8 Summer 2 issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers. In our cover story, Alister McGrath welcomes the new Anglican Communion Science Commission with an exploration of Anglicanism’s long legacy on scientific engagement, focusing especially on two twentieth century figures, John Habgood and John Polkinghorne. In News, Kirk Petersen reports on the mishandling of accusations of sexual abuse involving a 9-year-old girl by ACNA bishop Stewart Ruch, as well as a racial inequity audit of the Episcopal Church discussed at Executive Council and Pittsburgh’s bishop elect, Ketlen Solak. Mark Michael introduces Archbishop Georges Titre Ande, the Anglican Church in the Congo’s new primate and discusses the fallout from a church growth initiative that some Church of England clerics interpret as hostile to traditionally trained clergy. Elizabeth Hamilton discusses a Duke Divinity School initiative that incorporates robust theological study into the training of doctors to equip them to address their patients’ spiritual needs. Sue Careless reviews the Netflix drama Shtisel, set inside a Jerusalem Orthodox Jewish community. Jesse Masai reports on an inspiring story of growth in Tanzania’s Diocese of Kondoa, led by the “miracle bishop,” Given Gaula. Mark Michael continues his De Terra Veritas series on the duty of public worship with a dive into classic Anglican sources. All this plus more news, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice covering the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today. NEWS ACNA Bishop Admits Mishandling Child Abuse Case By Kirk Petersen FEATURES Anglicanism and the Natural Sciences By Alister McGrath Medicine Engages Faith Anew By Elizabeth Hamilton The Miracle Tanzanian Bishop with a Dream By Jesse Masai A Promise Confirmed: A Wedding Sermon By Lawrence N. Crumb CULTURES Shtisel: A Gentle Glimpse into a Different World Review by Sue Careless ETHICS Finitude and Hope in Bioethics | Bioethics: A Primer for Christians, 4th edition Review by Gerald McKenny BOOKS Participation in God: A Study in Christian Doctrine and Metaphysics Review by Daria Spezzano OTHER DEPARTMENTS De terra veritas People & Places Sunday’s Readings Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)