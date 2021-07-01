The July 11 Summer 1 issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Charlotte Gauthier reviews the British Museum exhibit “Thomas Becket: Murder and the Making of a Saint,” which reflects a continued fascination with the medieval Archbishop of Canterbury more than eight centuries after his death.

In News, Kirk Petersen reports on a bishop sex scandal in Canada, and a multifaceted effort by the Diocese of Washington to revitalize struggling parishes when possible, and to close them gracefully when not.

Mark Michael previews next summer’s Lambeth Conference, which will encourage the global Anglican Communion to focus on science and the global climate crisis.

Our “hybrid church” coverage continues with the second of Neva Rae Fox’s two-part series on how to do it well, and in De terra veritas, Michael reflects on the hybrid model through the lens of the parish he leads. Neva Rae also talks with church musicians about their post-pandemic plans.

In Search of Growth, William Hargrave profiles Christ Church of Tulsa, Oklahoma, which has focused on community-building and children’s programming.

Jesse Masai and Esther Mombo check in from Kenya about the intersection of church and politics. From Continental Europe, bishops Robert Innes and Mark D.W. Edington describe their diaspora ministries for the Church of England and the Episcopal Church, respectively. Robyn Douglass examines Anglican reconciliation efforts with Indigenous Australians.

All this plus more news, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice covering the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Canadian Bishop Resigns After Sexual Misconduct

By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

‘The Hybrid Church’: Presenting it Effectively (Part 2)

By Neva Rae Fox

By Neva Rae Fox In Search of Growth

Christ Church, Tulsa, Oklahoma | By William Hargrave

Christ Church, Tulsa, Oklahoma | By William Hargrave Church Musicians Look to a Post-Pandemic Return

By Neva Rae Fox

By Neva Rae Fox African Church Leaders Seek Faithful

Political Witness | By Jesse Masai and Esther Mombo

Political Witness | By Jesse Masai and Esther Mombo Covenants and Communion: The Church(es) in Europe

By Robert Innes and Mark D.W. Edington

By Robert Innes and Mark D.W. Edington Seeking Recognition with Indigenous Australians

By Robyn Douglass

CULTURES

Saint Thomas Becket at the British Museum

Review by Charlotte Gauthier

BOOKS

Pilgrimage of Awakening | Review by Titus Presler

| Review by Titus Presler The Mission of Apolo Kivebulaya | Review by Jean Cotting

| Review by Jean Cotting The Bible in Australia | Review by Robyn Douglass

Who is an Evangelical? | Review by Andrea L. Turpin

OTHER DEPARTMENTS