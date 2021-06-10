The Rev. Dr. Frazier Washington Allie Jr., a native Virginian who served as rector of parishes in all three Virginia dioceses, died May 15 at 90.

A native of Greene County, Allie served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and attended the University of Richmond on the G.I. Bill. After several years of work with DuPont, he entered Virginia Theological Seminary to train for the priesthood.

Ordained in 1961, Allie served Virginia churches for all 35 years of his ministry, with the exception of a two-year term assisting the hymn writer and liturgical scholar F. Bland Tucker at Christ Church in Savannah, Georgia. He was rector of Wicomico Parish in Virginia’s Northern Neck; Grace Church, Cismont, in the Piedmont; and Emmanuel, Staunton, in the Shenandoah Valley. In Central Virginia, he served the PAC Cure, a group of three linked churches in Powhatan, Amelia, and Cartersville; as well as Johns Memorial Church in Farmville, from which he retired in 1996.

Alongside his parish ministry, Allie taught ethics at two Episcopal high schools, Stuart Hall in Staunton and St. Anne’s in Charlottesville. He also cofounded a men’s discussion group in Charlottesville called TAS (Thesis-Antithesis-Synthesis).

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, their three daughters, and five grandchildren.

The Rev. Elborn E. Mendenhall, who combined a career in public health with decades of rural ministry in Mississippi and Kansas, died January 28 at 92.

Mendenhall was born in Garden City, Kansas, and grew up in Dodge City. He graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in chemical engineering, and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, earning a degree in public health at Harvard during his five years of military service.

He answered a call to the priesthood, and after training for the ministry at General Seminary, he was ordained in 1960. He began his ministry with a curacy at Grace Church in Utica, N.Y., and was the rector of Cincinnati’s Holy Trinity Church for four years. He served Mississippi parishes for four years before moving back to Kansas in 1970.

He worked for many decades as an engineer for the State Department of Health and Environment in Kansas, and served congregations in Blue Rapids, Iola, and Yates Center. Grace Cathedral in Topeka recognized him last February for his long and faithful service to the churches of the Diocese of Kansas.

Mendenhall was also an enthusiastic photographer and genealogist, and a lifetime member of the Sons of the American Revolution. A devoted fan of Kansas State Wildcats, Mendenhall was a season ticket holder for basketball and football for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Burney, three children, a stepson, and ten grandchildren.

The Rev. Dr. Charles Leon Wood, who served as a military chaplain for nearly 60 years, died April 15 in Southern Pines, North Carolina, at 93.

He was born in Rahway, New Jersey, and was raised in Atlantic City. He was a veteran of World War II, serving as a radio operator for the 20th Air Force. After his discharge, he began an extensive series of studies in education and divinity, which included degrees from Rutgers University, General Seminary, and Philadelphia Divinity School, as well as diplomas from several military institutes.

He was ordained in 1954, and served congregations in New Jersey, including as rector of St. John the Baptist in Linden for nine years, and of Holy Trinity in Ocean City for 13 years. His final post was as rector of the Church of the Transfiguration in Indian River, Michigan, though he assisted in several parishes during his retirement in North Carolina.

Wood was a chaplain with the New Jersey National Guard and with the Civil Air Patrol for decades, and taught at Glassboro State College and Durham Technical School. He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 64 years, as well as two children, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.