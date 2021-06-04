The May 16 Parish Ministry issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover story celebrates the new pipe organ at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Kauai, Hawaii — the only church on the island with a pipe organ. Did you know a “clarion” stop in Hawaiian is labeled “pū kani pākolu”?

In News, Kirk Petersen describes a painful property settlement in Fort Worth, women streaming toward the episcopacy, and a sex scandal haunting the Church of England.

Mark Michael profiles newly elected Ruth M. Woodliff-Stanley, whose expertise in strategic change will come in handy after she is consecrated as the first Bishop of South Carolina in nearly a decade. Mark also reports on violence in Uganda and a key archbishop election in Australia.

There are two features on church growth: Jordan Hylden dives deeply into lessons from the Church of England in two books by scholar-pastors, and Kirk profiles a Texas church that racked up impressive growth numbers before the pandemic scrambled the statistics.

Maria Hotchkiss weighs in on “Pickleball Evangelism,” and how can you pass by a title like that?

Neva Rae Fox continues her focus on the practical effects of the pandemic with the first of two articles on the future of the “hybrid church” in a post-COVID world.

In the Ethics column, Amber Noel interviews author Sara Schumacher about the spiritual disciplines of solitude, simplicity and Sabbath, and how they can help reveal “who is my neighbor”?

Book reviews delve into the drama of John Donne’s life, the faithful use of wealth, why being yourself is a bad idea, and whether racism is a doctrine or a policy.

All this plus more news, obituaries, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice covering the Episcopal and Anglican world since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

A Painful Divorce in Fort Worth

By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

In Search of Growth

St. Paul’s Church, Prosper, Texas | By Kirk Petersen

St. Paul’s Church, Prosper, Texas | By Kirk Petersen Learning from England: Lessons in Church Growth

By Jordan Hylden

By Jordan Hylden Pickleball Evangelism | By Marcia Hotchkiss

Remembering a Broken Body

Review by Micah Latimer-Dennis

Review by Micah Latimer-Dennis Diverse Bishops Honored at Wycliffe College Event

By Cole Hartin

By Cole Hartin ‘The Hybrid Church’: What Is It? (Part 1)

By Neva Rae Fox

ETHICS

Spiritual Disciplines for a Digital Age — An Interview With

Dr. Sara Schumacher | By Amber Noel

BOOKS

A Companion in Crisis | Review by Timothy Jones

Money Matters | Review by James W. Murphy

Why Being Yourself Is a Bad Idea

Review by Stewart Clem

Review by Stewart Clem Justified by Her Children | Review by Richard J. Jones

OTHER DEPARTMENTS