Strong in Hope May 20, 2021 The Living Word Hope Ah! Hannah, why shouldest thou despair, Quick to the tabernacle speed; There on thy knees prefer thy prayer, And there thy cause to mercy plead. Her pious breathings now ascend, As from her heart the sigh she heaves; And angels to her suit attend, Till strong in hope she now conceives. Then Samuel soon was brought to light To serve the Lord, as yet a child — O what a heart-reviving sight! Sure cherubims and seraphs smiled Thus yet a child I may begin To serve the Lord with all my heart; To shun the wily lures of sin, And claim the prize, or e'er I start. Christopher Smart (1722-1771) was an English journalist and poet, who edited and wrote extensively for several London magazines. After suffering a mental breakdown in his thirties, his focus turned to religious poetry, of a mystical and particularly creative type.