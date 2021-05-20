Appointments

The Rev. Christopher Adams is rector of St. Peter’s, Washington, N.C.

The Rev. Canon Gena Adams-Riley is mindfulness teacher for Christ Church Episcopal School, Greenville, S.C.

The Rev. Canon Samuel Adu-Andoh is an honorary canon of the Diocese of Pennsylvania.

The Rev. Canon Abbott Bailey is the Diocese of Virginia’s interim canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Kathryn Beaver is assistant rector of Christ Church, Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Gen Bishop is vicar of St. Peter’s at the Light, Barnegat Light, N.J.

The Rev. Canon Ryan Boyce is rector of St. Gabriel’s, Hollis, N.Y.

The Rev. Dn. James Caruso is parish deacon at St. Augustine’s, Benton Harbor, Mich.

The Rev. Michael Case is rector of Holy Nativity, Meridian, Idaho.

The Rev. Canon Jordan Casson is the Diocese of Pennsylvania’s canon for peace and reconciliation.

The Rev. Allison Caudill is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Clifford, and Grace, Massies Mill, Va.

The Rev. Bruce DeGooyer is the Diocese of Hawaii’s chaplain to retired clergy.

The Rev. Dn. Steve DeHart is parish deacon at Christ, Sheridan, Mont.

The Rev. Dn. Susan Drury and Stephan Mann are co-shepherds of the Kansas River Minster (St. Paul’s, Kansas City; St. Michael and All Angels, Mission; and St. Luke’s, Shawnee, Kan).

The Rev. Lori Exley is interim rector of St. Andrew’s in-the-Field, Somerton, and Redemption, Southampton, Pa.

The Rev. Mark R. Feather is interim rector of St. Paul’s, New Albany, Ind.

The Rev. Dr. Ted J. Gaiser is priest in charge of St. Nicholas, Scarborough, Maine.

The Rev. Lorraine Harris is interim rector of St. James, Kingsessing, Pa.

The Rev. Jim Harrison is priest in charge of St. John’s, Midland, Mich.

The Rev. Spencer Hatcher is dean of students and director of student services at Church Divinity School of the Pacific, Berkeley, Calif.

The Rev. Bob Henderson is interim rector of St. Matthias, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Rev. Tom Higman is rector of St. Mark’s, Malone, N.Y.

The Rev. Tracey E. Kelly is interim assistant rector of St. James’, Hendersonville, N.C.

The Rev. Trey Kennedy is rector of St. Luke’s, Newtown, Pa.

The Rev. Brandon Daniel King is priest in charge, Trinity, Bayonne, N.J.

The Rev. Martha Korienek is vicar of St. John the Evangelist, San Francisco.

The Rev. Donna Larson is priest in charge of Grace, Allentown, Pa.

The Very Rev. Dr. W. Grainger Lesesne Jr. is dean and rector of Christ Church Cathedral, Indianapolis.

The Rev. Beverley Lugo is rector of St. Mary’s, Emmett, Idaho.

The Rev. Susan Michelfelder is transition priest at St. Matthew’s, Wheeling, W.V.

The Rev. Bill Miller is a church planter in Round Top, Texas.

The Rev. Thomas Murphy is rector of St. Thomas, Owings Mills, Md.

The Rev. Neil O’Farrell is priest in charge of St. John’s in the Village, Baltimore.

The Rev. Canon Susan Ohlidal is the Diocese of Vermont’s canon missioner for local ministry.

The Rev. Mary Anne Osborn is priest in charge of Christ and the Epiphany, East Haven, Conn.

The Rev. Ryan Paetzold is priest in charge of Sts. Stephen and Barnabas, Florence, N.J.

The Rev. Rebecca Parsons-Cancelliere is supply priest at Mediator, Allentown, Pa.

The Rev. Jonathan Ross is parish deacon at St. Andrew’s, St. Johnsbury, Vt.

The Rev. Oscar A. Rozo is the Diocese of Western North Carolina’s missioner for Latino ministries.

The Rev. Mark Santucci is priest in charge of St. John the Evangelist, Yalesville, Conn.

The Rev. Anjel Scarborough is rector of All Saints, Hershey, Pa.

The Rev. Dan Scheid is rector of All Saints, San Francisco.

The Rev. Colleen Schiefelbein is assistant rector of St. Andrew’s, Burke, Va.

The Rev. Peter Vasquez Schmitt is assistant rector of St. Bede’s, Santa Fe, N.M.

The Rev. Randy Sellers is priest in charge of Nativity, Dothan, Ala.

The Rev. Darrell Tiller is priest in charge of Grace Epiphany, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Robert Trache is interim rector of St. Peter’s, Cazenovia, N.Y.

The Rev. Suzanne Wade is priest in charge of Trinity Chapel, Shirley, Mass.

The Rev. John Wagner is priest in charge of St. James,’ Drifton, Pa.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Alabama: Jose Fernandez, Sally Herring, Lee Wilkins (parish deacon, Holy Trinity, Auburn), Kay Williams (parish deacon, Grace, Birmingham)

Arkansas: Mercedes Clements (parish deacon, Trinity, Van Buren), Randy Hollis (parish deacon, All Saints,’ Paragould), Christine Schaefer (parish deacon, St. Theodore’s, Bella Vista).

Arkansas (conditional): The Rev. Nathan Haydon (parish deacon, St. Paul’s, Fayetteville)

Central Gulf Coast: Ansley Walker

Central Pennsylvania: Kevin Wayne Barron

Dallas: Katie Gerber, Miguel Alejandro Carmona-Romero, Peter Christopher Schellhase, Audrey J. Sutton

Florida: Laura Mann Magevney, Sarah Cheney Minton, Joshua Christian Neville Loewen-Samuels, Leila Nobis Quinlan, Stephen Christopher Seibert

Priesthood

Alabama: Greg Evans (assistant rector, Christ Church, Tuscaloosa)

Albany: Louis Enrico Midura (priest in charge, St. Mary’s, Lake Luzerne, N.Y.)

Central Florida: Angel Lopez (assistant, St. John’s, Kissimmee, Fla.)

Delaware: Maryann Younger (curate, St. David’s, Wilmington, Del.)

Florida: Peter Reed Corbin (priest in charge, Bethany, Hilliard, Fla), Ricardo Santiago Medina (priest in charge, Santa Catarina, Jacksonville, Fla.)

Retirements

The Rev. Kenneth Athey as pastor of All Saints,’ Delmar, Del.

The Rev. Joel Atkinson as priest in charge of St. Joseph’s, Pen Argyl, and St. Mary’s, Wind Gap, Pa.

The Rev. John Autio as priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Greenville, Mich.

The Rev. Carl Buxo as rector of Trinity, St. Clair Shores, Mich.

The Rev. Mark Bigley as rector of Annunciation, Luling, Texas.

The Rev. Dan Fitzsimmons as rector of St. Martin’s in the Field, Mountain Top, Pa.

The Rev. Maureen Hipple as rector of Christ, Towanda, Pa.

The Rev. John Kirkman as rector of St. John’s, Ionia, Mich.

The Ven. Roxanne Klingensmith as parish deacon at St. James, Bozeman, Mont.

The Rev. Mary Mackin as assistant priest at St. John’s, Roanoke, Va.

The Rt. Rev. James Mathes as Virginia Theological Seminary’s associate dean of chapel.

The Rev. Douglas Moyer as rector of Christ, Stroudsburg, Pa.

The Rev. Canon Tony Munoz as vicar of St. Barnabas, Garland, Texas.

The Rev. David Pike as rector of St. David’s, Lansing, Mich.

The Rev. Stan Sawyer as rector of All Saints, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Margaret Shanks as rector of Resurrection, Nicholasville, Ky.

The Very Rev. Robyn Szoke-Coolidge as dean of the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania’s Stevenson School for Ministry.

The Rev. Canon Mary Thorpe as the Diocese of Virginia’s canon to the ordinary.