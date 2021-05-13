Thou Wast in the Grief May 13, 2021 The Living Word From Affliction III, The Temple (1633) My heart did heave, and there came forth, O God! By that I knew that thou wast in the grief, To guide and govern it to my relief Making a septer of the rod: Hadst thou not had thy part, Sure the unruly sigh had broke my heart. But since thy breath gave me both life and shape, Thou knowst my tallies; and when there’s assign’d So much breath to a sigh, what’s then behinde? Or if some yeares with it escape, The sigh then only is A gale to bring me sooner to my blisse. Thy life on earth was grief, and thou asrt stull Constant unto it, making it to be A point of honour, now to grieve in me, And in thy members suffer ill. They who lament one crosse, Thou dying daily, praise thee to thy losse. George Herbert (1583-1633) was a Welsh poet and Anglican priest, one of the best known of the metaphysical poets. He had a political career before his ordination and served as rector of a rural parish near Salisbury. His poems were published posthumously by his friend, Nicholas Ferrar. Herbert is commemorated on February 27 on the liturgical calendars of several Anglican churches. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)