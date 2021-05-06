Sara Schumacher is the author of Reimagining the Spiritual Disciplines for a Digital Age, and a dean, tutor, and lecturer of theology & the arts at St. Mellitus College in London.

We had her on the podcast to talk about how the spiritual disciplines — particularly solitude, simplicity, and Sabbath — can help us to prepare to make choices about our use of digital technology, break addictive habits, and recognize when technology itself shows us where its limits are in helping us do what God calls us to.

