The May 16 Retirement issue of The Living Church

In News, Kirk Petersen describes the complicated legacy of the late Bishop J. Jon Bruno, and reports that the Anglican Church in North America is expanding its efforts in conservative Episcopal dioceses.

Mark Michael profiles Bishop Emma Ineson, who is developing the program for the Lambeth Conference and helping the Church of England work through major post-pandemic shifts in a new role based at Lambeth Palace.

Neva Rae Fox reports that the pandemic has not had a drastic effect on the number of clergy retirements, but has changed the nature of some of them. She also reports on a four-decade-long partnership between an Episcopal church and a synagogue in the mountains of North Carolina.

The Anglican Church in New Zealand has launched a review of the culture at St. John the Evangelist College in Auckland after complaints of an undisclosed nature, Robyn Douglass writes.

Exposure to art can provide health benefits to senior citizens, as Elizabeth Orens has seen first-hand in the Sacred Arts Group she started in Washington, DC.

Simon Cotton continues his tour of medieval English churches with a tale of an abandoned church rescued from satanists and brought back from the dead.

In the Ethics column, Philip Turner explains that a medical power of attorney is less problematic for Christians than a living will.

Book reviews focus on retirement, secularization, Winston Churchill and a saintly pastor and author, Eugene Peterson.

All this plus more news, obituaries, and Sunday's Readings, from an independent voice covering the Episcopal and Anglican world since 1878.

NEWS

Bishop Bruno, 74, Leaves a Complicated Legacy

By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

Pandemic Shifts Clergy Retirement | By Neva Rae Fox

Archbishops to Review New Zealand Seminary’s

Culture | By Robyn Douglass

Culture | By Robyn Douglass ‘We Copy His Creativity’ | By Elizabeth Orens

Communion Across Difference

Interfaith Relationship Flourishes for

More than Four Decades | By Neva Rae Fox

Cornerstones: The Church That Came Back

from the Dead | By Simon Cotton

ETHICS

The Moral issues of Aging | By Philip Turner

CULTURES

A Masterly Tribute: The Music of Gerre Hancock

Review by Geoffrey Williams

BOOKS

A New Lease of Life? | Review by Daniel Martins

Duty and Destiny | Review by W.L. Prehn

British Gods | Review by Samuel L. Richards

A Burning in My Bones | Review by Nathan Hoff

OTHER DEPARTMENTS