On S. John the Baptist (1647)

As the youthful morning’s light

Chasing the dark shades of night,

By its blushes doth betray,

The approaching of the day:

So this Star that doth forerun

The day of our salvation;

Dyed in purple blood, doth rise,

And the sun, appearing, dies.

Sir Thomas Stanley (1625-1678) was an English author and translator, considered the last of the metaphysical poets. He studied at Oxford and practiced law, before giving himself to study of philosopht and the writing and translating of verse.