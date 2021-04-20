The May 2 Education issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Jesse Masai describes how a Minnesota girl of about 10 started discerning a call that eventually led her to Kenya, to support teenage mothers in finishing their education and breaking a cycle of poverty.

In News, Kirk Petersen reports that the bishop-elect of the Diocese of Chicago has had brain surgery to correct a rare but treatable condition that led to cerebral bleeding. (The issue went to press before the outcome was known, but we now know the surgery was successful, and the Rev. Paula Clark will probably be consecrated in June).

Mark Michael introduces two new primates in the Anglican Communion, in separate articles on the provinces of the Philippines and South America.

The Washington National Cathedral is transforming an unused building into a state-of-the-art conference center called the College of Faith and Culture. It’s expected to open in 2022, and Neva Rae Fox has the story.

Cole Hartin teaches us to differentiate between God and the blessings God bestows on us. Stephen Crawford takes issue with a previous essay on the nature of forgiveness. Jesse Masai is back with the story of a struggling theological college in Malawi.

In De terra veritas, Mark Michael considers a new-old prayer book, the 1662 Book of Common Prayer — International Edition.

NEWS

Chicago Bishop-Elect Undergoes Brain Surgery

By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

Empowering Kenya’s Teenage Moms

for a Resolute Future | By Jesse Masai

for a Resolute Future | By Jesse Masai

at National Cathedral | By Neva Rae Fox

at National Cathedral | By Neva Rae Fox

Malawian Theological College Ponders a Lean Future

By Jesse Masai

ETHICS

Distinguishing Forgiveness and Reconciliation

By Stephen Crawford

BOOKS

The Living in Love and Faith Learning Hub

Review by Neil Dhingra

Review by Neil Dhingra

Reading While Black | Review by Lloyd Alexander Lewis Jr.

Henri de Lubac and the Drama of Human Existence

Review by Eugene R. Schlesinger

Review by Eugene R. Schlesinger

Review by Peter Eaton

OTHER DEPARTMENTS