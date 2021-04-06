The April 18 Spring Books issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Kirk Petersen asked religious tourism companies if it’s time to start thinking about pilgrimages. The answer is maybe, if you’re willing to take a leap of faith.

In News, Kirk reports that the former Bishop of Albany is leaving the Episcopal Church, and Sewanee is confronting its past after a racist incident.

Alister McGrath remembers John C. Polkinghorne, a scientist-priest who died in March, and Jesse Masai covers the consecration of the first female bishop in Kenya. Mark Michael reports on hijab-related violence at Anglican schools in Nigeria.

In our Communion Across Difference series, Neva Rae Fox describes how an affluent coastal church and a blue-collar parish in the shadow of Disneyland have formed a partnership that benefits both.

In Cultures, Amber Noel describes a London charity run by a “Showbiz Rev” that provides artists and other creatives a clearinghouse for emotional and spiritual services and resources.

Priests are called to suffer alongside their flock — bearing burdens together before returning exhausted to the altar. Mark Michael explores this theme in De terra veritas.

It’s the Spring Book issue, and the major focus is on C.S. Lewis. Reviews cover three books about the man and his work, and Christine Havens explores 11 titles that take science fiction and fantasy “beyond Narnia.” Other reviews feature a Bible for nonbelievers, the theology of pregnancy, and the inspiring, if ultimately fatal efforts of Dietrich Bonhoeffer and Alexander Men to oppose totalitarian regimes.

Uncertainty in Albany as Bishop Love Departs

By Kirk Petersen

John Polkinghorne, Scientist and Priest, Dies at 90

By Alister McGrath

Disciples, Prepare to Visit All Nations

By Kirk Petersen

Communion Across Difference

In Disneyland’s Shadow, Two Churches Work Together

to Help Struggling Employees | By Neva Rae Fox

London Artists Explore ‘The Wilderness’

By Amber Noel

Dorothy and Jack and Splendor in the Dark

Review by Andrew Lazo

C.S. Lewis and the Christian Worldview

Review by J. Scott Jackson

Beyond Narnia: An 11-Book Theological Quest

Through New Lands | Review by Christine Havens

The Word on Fire Bible

Review by Nathan J.A. Humphrey

Showing | Review by Jeff Boldt

Two Martyrs in a Godless World

Review by Charles Hoffacker

