Last year on Easter, the Office of Communications debuted a virtual ensemble of more than 600 musicians performing The Strife Is O’er, and TLC later shared the behind-the-scenes story of the four-week sprint to pull it all together. Untold numbers of local churches have been inspired to create Sunday anthems featuring their own choirs.

If you have 2:59 minutes to spare, there are worse ways to spend it than listening (or re-listening) to this timeless Resurrection anthem.

All of us at TLC pray that all of you will have a Blessed Easter, and we look forward in faith to a time when choirs will assemble in person once again.