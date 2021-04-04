One Year Later: A Virtual Easter Anthem April 4, 2021 Features, Highlight Last year on Easter, the Office of Communications debuted a virtual ensemble of more than 600 musicians performing The Strife Is O’er, and TLC later shared the behind-the-scenes story of the four-week sprint to pull it all together. Untold numbers of local churches have been inspired to create Sunday anthems featuring their own choirs. If you have 2:59 minutes to spare, there are worse ways to spend it than listening (or re-listening) to this timeless Resurrection anthem. All of us at TLC pray that all of you will have a Blessed Easter, and we look forward in faith to a time when choirs will assemble in person once again. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)