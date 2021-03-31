Appointments

The Rev. Canon Naim Stifan Ateek is honorary canon of St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Honolulu.

Ms. Jenny Beaumont is the Diocese of North Carolina’s missioner for adult formation and lifelong learning.

The Rev. William Bennett is vicar of St. Mark’s, Roxboro, N.C.

The Rev. Gail Bernthal is priest in charge of Holy Trinity, Madera, and Resurrection, Merced, Calif.

The Rev. Dr. Bruce Chabot is assisting priest at St. Stephen’s, Huntsville, Texas.

The Very Rev. Jean DeVaty is dean of the Diocese of Albany’s Southern Adirondack Deanery.

The Rev. Kevin Gore is rector of St. Mark’s, Jonesboro, Ark.

The Rev. Portia Hopkins is assistant rector of All Saints, Sacramento, Calif.

The Rev. Canon Susan Joplin is dean of the Diocese of Oklahoma’s Iona School of Spiritual Direction

The Rev. Karen Lawler is associate rector of St. Mary’s, Elk Grove, Calif.

The Rev. Rowena MacGregor is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Dayton, Ohio.

The Very Rev. Tom Malionek is dean of the Diocese of Albany’s Hudson Deanery.

The Rev. Daniel Mattila is priest in charge at St. Andrew’s, Marble Dale, Conn.

The Rev. Scott Nonken is chaplain at St. Anselm’s Chapel, University of South Florida, Tampa.

The Rev. Dave Rickert is interim rector of St. John the Baptist, Glendale, Ariz.

Canon Kelsey Schuster is the Episcopal Church in Minnesota’s canon for operations and chief of staff.

The Rev. Anne Turner is rector of Grace, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Sally Weaver is interim assistant priest at Emmanuel, Webster Groves, Mo.

The Rev. Paul Wehner is interim rector of St. Mary’s, West Columbia, Texas

Ordinations

Priesthood

Chicago: George Arceneaux IV (assistant, Ascension, Chicago)

Connecticut: Kathryn Elizabeth McKey-Dunar (missionary curate, Trinity, Brooklyn, Conn.), Timothy Robert O’Leary (assistant rector, St. James, West Hartford, Conn.), Stephen Raymond Nagy (missional curate, St. Mark’s, Bridgewater, Conn.), Helena Elizabeth Lovier Martin (missional curate, St. Paul’s, Southington, Conn.), Shancia Ralna Jarrett (curate, Christ Church, Greenwich, Conn.), Matthew William Handi (missional curate, All Saints,’ Oakville, Conn.)

Iowa: Elizabeth Walters Gillman (assistant rector, St. Andrew’s, Des Moines, Iowa)

Los Angeles: Courtney Ann Urquhart Tan, Steven Philip Swartzell (director of children, youth, and family ministries, St. Wilfrid of York, Huntington Beach, Calif.), Greta Ronningen, CDL (associate for contemplative ministry, Our Saviour, San Gabriel, Calif.), Walter Joseph Thorne (associate chaplain, The Episcopal School of Los Angeles, Los Angeles), Elizabeth Ann Piraino (associate chaplain, St. Mary Medical Center, Apple Valley, Calif.)

Maryland (for North Carolina): Rebecca Elizabeth Ogus (associate rector, Redeemer, Baltimore)

Ohio: Christopher M. Decatur (priest in charge, St. Luke’s, Cleveland, Ohio), Noah M. Sutterisch (priest in charge, All Saints, Parma, Ohio)

Rochester: Gregory John Kremer (pastoral leader, St. George’s, Hilton, N.Y.).

Southern Ohio: Paul Bennett (priest in charge, All Saints,’ Portsmouth, Ohio), Jean Ann Cotting (priest in charge, St. James, Piqua, Ohio), Michelle Suzanne Dayton (priest in charge, Trinity, Newark, Ohio), Jed J. Dearing (priest in charge, St. Francis,’ Springboro, Ohio)

Southern Virginia: Donna Lee Hines (chaplain, Williamsburg Landing, Yorktown, Va.), Grace Martien Rigby (assistant rector, Redeemer, Midlothian, Va.)

Upper South Carolina (for North Carolina): Caitlyn Jordan Darnell (director of formation and outreach, St. Martin’s-in-the-Fields, Columbia, S.C.)

Upper South Carolina (for Pennsylvania): Noah Stansbury (assistant rector and campus minister, Holy Trinity, Clemson, S.C.)

West Texas: Elizabeth Stephenson (assistant pastor, Grace, Llano, Texas)

Western Louisiana: John Campbell (priest in charge, St. Mary’s, Bellville, Texas), Madeleine Rebouche (curate, Christ Church Cathedral, Nashville).