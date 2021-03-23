The April 4 Easter issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Dennis Raverty examines one of Rembrandt’s most famous paintings, The Supper at Emmaus, in which Jesus transgresses kosher law to make a point about resurrection.

An American priest who became a senior Canadian bishop has returned to America as an assisting bishop, and Kirk Petersen has the story.

Mark Michael tells of an Australian bishop, strapped for cash and faced with more pulpits than priests, who is looking for new ministers who will raise their own financial support.

Dr. Lisa Gilbert, a physician with theological training, understood the severity of COVID-19 earlier than most. She sounded the alarm for TLC readers early in March 2020, well before professional sports evaporated. A year later, we spoke with her again to preview how the pandemic may end.

One congregation admires the other’s stability; the second admires the youth and vitality of the first. Neva Rae Fox reports that although they speak different languages, they share a building and a rector in Washington state.

In our ongoing series of vignettes on the newest saints of the Episcopal calendar, Charles Hoffacker describes Zenaida, Philonella, and Hermione, the “Unmercenary Physicians” of the early first century.

Simon Cotton continues his exploration of church architecture in the tiny English village of Isle Abbots. Bishop Emma Ineson preaches hope amidst contagion. In Cæli enarrant, Christopher Wells concludes his trilogy on the nature of hierarchy.

All this plus more news, book reviews, People & Places and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice covering the Episcopal and Anglican world since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Bishop Melissa Skelton Returns to Olympia

FEATURES

The Lights of the World

April 14: Zenaida, Philonella, and Hermione,

Unmercenary Physicians

By Charles Hoffacker

April 14: Zenaida, Philonella, and Hermione, Unmercenary Physicians By Charles Hoffacker

in Isle Abbots | By Simon Cotton

Cornerstones: The Whirligig of Time in Isle Abbots | By Simon Cotton

Pandemic Update with Dr. Lisa Gilbert

By Kirk Petersen

One Year Later: Pandemic Update with Dr. Lisa Gilbert By Kirk Petersen

A ‘Binary Star’ Shares Space and a Priest

By Neva Rae Fox

CATHOLIC VOICES

A Living Hope in a Heartsick World | By Emma Ineson

CULTURES

Rembrandt’s Un-Kosher Supper | By Dennis Raverty

The Black Church | Review by Brandt L. Montgomery

BOOKS

Two Books on Austin Farrar | Review by Charles Hoffacker

Pilgrims | Review by Ian McCormack

A History of the Church Through Its Buildings

Review by Stephen Platten

A History of the Church Through Its Buildings Review by Stephen Platten

OTHER DEPARTMENTS